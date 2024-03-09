Challenging the common practice of intravenous fluid administration

Intravenous fluid therapy is frequently and ubiquitously used across clinical disciplines, and it is considered indispensable for treating various serious diseases []. Although this practice is currently widely used, the choice and amount of fluid, the timing, and the method of application have long been controversial []. Most volume substitution agents in current use were approved at a time when only minimal, if any, safety data requirements were necessary to gain approval of therapeutics. Ringer’s lactate, normal saline and human albumin required, at most, evidence that they did not cause acute toxicity or hemolysis []. To date, there are no prospective intervention studies comparing different volumes for initial resuscitation in patients with septic shock. This was shown in the 2021 Surviving Sepsis Campaign [] that recommends treating patients with sepsis and septic shock with intravenous administration of 30 ml/kg body weight of crystalloid fluid within the first 3 h. This only weak recommendation with low quality evidence is based solely on observational data and a single retrospective analysis of patients admitted to the emergency department []. In contrast to the lack of evidence on the correct amount of fluids for volume substitution, the evidence regarding fluid overload is abundant. The SOAP study found that a positive fluid balance in patients with sepsis was the second strongest prognostic factor for mortality, after old age []. Other studies have demonstrated that restrictive intravenous fluid regimens, compared to a liberal approach, resulted in less acute kidney injuries in septic shock [], better pulmonary outcomes in acute respiratory distress syndrome [] and fewer postoperative complications after visceral surgery []. In addition, early administration of a bolus of intravenous fluid was shown to significantly increase mortality in critically ill children, compared to treatment without a bolus, in resource-limited settings []. Extensive fluid therapy can lead to hospital-acquired, generalized, interstitial edema in critically ill patients [] and an increase in diffusion distance and tissue pressure, which results in poor tissue perfusion. These pathophysiological conditions are unlikely to be unique to patients with severe diseases. The infusion of balanced salt solutions in healthy volunteers with a normal capillary leak index led to interstitial fluid accumulation, including a reduction in intracellular volume []. Furthermore,, the infusion of normal saline resulted in reduced renal blood flow and cortical tissue perfusion in healthy individuals []. These results suggest that even in people with healthy renal and cardiac functions, intravenous fluid intake, rather than the disease alone, may be a major cause of adverse fluid retention. In contrast to earlier findings, two recent large randomized trials, the CLOVERS trial [] and the CLASSIC trial [], investigated the effect of liberal versus restrictive fluid management in patients with septic shock. Neither trial demonstrated a significant difference in mortality rates between the two groups. This discrepancy in clinical findings could be attributable to a paradigm shift over the last decades from extensive to more restrictive fluid management in critically ill patients. For instance, a 2013 databank analysis showed an average fluid administration of 4.4 l to 23,513 patients with septic shock in the first 24 h []. In contrast, the CLASSIC trial administered 1.7–3.8 l to 1554 patients over a median period of 5 days [] and 1563 patients in the 2023 CLOVERS trial received between 1.2 and 3.4 l of intravenous fluids in the initial 24 h []. The shift towards more restrictive fluid management as a standard of care in intensive care units (ICU), and the resulting smaller differences in treatment approaches across these studies, might contribute to the lack of observable clinical benefits in the context of increasingly restrictive fluid management strategies [].