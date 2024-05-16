Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

15.05.2024 | review article

Neuroprotective and neuroregenerative drugs after severe traumatic brain injury

A narrative review from a clinical perspective

verfasst von: Ivan Grgac, Guenther Herzer, Wolfgang G. Voelckel, Julio J. Secades, Prim. Prof. Dr. Helmut Trimmel, MSc

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Traumatic brain injuries cause enormous individual and socioeconomic burdens. Survivors frequently struggle with motor handicaps as well as impaired cognition and emotion. In addition to the primary mechanical brain damage, complex secondary mechanisms are the main drivers of functional impairment. Many of these pathophysiological mechanisms are now well known: excitotoxic amino acids, breakdown of the blood-brain barrier, neuroinflammation with subsequent damage to cell organelles and membranes, cerebral edema, and apoptotic processes triggering neuronal death; however, paracrine resilience factors may counteract these processes. Specific neuroprotective and neuroregenerative intensive care therapies are few. This review highlights medical approaches aimed at mitigating secondary damage and promoting neurotrophic processes in severe traumatic brain injury. Some pharmacologic attempts that appeared very promising in experimental settings have had disappointing clinical results (progesterone, cyclosporine A, ronopterin, erythropoietin, dexanabinol). Thus, the search for drugs that can effectively limit ongoing posttraumatic neurological damage is ongoing. Some medications appear to be beneficial: N‑methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDA) antagonists (esketamine, amantadine, Mg++) reduce excitotoxicity and statins and cerebrolysin are known to counteract neuroinflammation. By supporting the impaired mitochondrial energy supply, oxidative processes are inhibited and neuroregenerative processes, such as neurogenesis, angiogenesis and synaptogenesis are promoted by citicoline and cerebrolysin. First clinical evidence shows an improvement in cognitive and thymopsychic outcomes, underlined by own clinical experience combining different therapeutic approaches. Accordingly, adjuvant treatment with neuroprotective substances appears to be a promising option, although more randomized prospective studies are still needed.
Metadaten
Titel
Neuroprotective and neuroregenerative drugs after severe traumatic brain injury
A narrative review from a clinical perspective
verfasst von
Ivan Grgac
Guenther Herzer
Wolfgang G. Voelckel
Julio J. Secades
Prim. Prof. Dr. Helmut Trimmel, MSc
Publikationsdatum
15.05.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02367-9