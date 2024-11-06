Correction to: Facilitators and barriers of long-term exercise adherence in healthcare workers formerly suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome

Correction to:

Wien Klin Wochenschr 2024

In this article the statement in the Funding information section was incorrectly given as: “Funding Open access funding provided by Medical University of Vienna.” and should have read: “Funding Open access funding provided by Medical University of Vienna. The project was funded by the Medizinisch-Wissenschaftlichen Fonds der Stadt Wien.”

The original article has been corrected.

