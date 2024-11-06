Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Open Access 05.11.2024 | Correction

Correction to: Facilitators and barriers of long-term exercise adherence in healthcare workers formerly suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome

verfasst von: Timothy Hasenöhrl, PhD, MSc, BSc, Beate Scharer, MSc, MBA, Margarete Steiner, Mag., Jim Schmeckenbecher, PhD, MSc, BSc, Galateja Jordakieva, ap. Prof., Priv.-Doz., MD, PhD, Richard Crevenna, Univ.-Prof., MD, MBA, MMSc

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-024-02446-x

Correction to:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2024
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-024-02446-x
In this article the statement in the Funding information section was incorrectly given as: “Funding Open access funding provided by Medical University of Vienna.” and should have read: “Funding Open access funding provided by Medical University of Vienna. The project was funded by the Medizinisch-Wissenschaftlichen Fonds der Stadt Wien.”
The original article has been corrected.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

