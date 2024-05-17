Emergency critical care: closing the gap between onset of critical illness and intensive care unit admission

Emergency critical care refers to critical care provided outside of the ICU. It encompasses the delivery of critical care interventions to and monitoring of patients at the place and time closest to the onset of critical illness as well as during transfer to the ICU. Thus, emergency critical care covers the most time sensitive phase of critical illness and constitutes one missing link in the chain of survival of the critically ill patient (Fig.). Emergency critical care is delivered whenever and wherever critical illness occurs such as in the pre-hospital setting (e.g., at the site of the accident or where acute critical illness occurs), before and during inter-hospital transfers of critically ill patients, in the emergency department, in the operating theatres, and on hospital wards (Fig.). By closing the management gap between onset of critical illness and ICU admission, emergency critical care can not only prevent early deaths, attenuate organ dysfunction and enhance early recovery, but also reverse mild and moderate forms of critical illness (Fig.).

The principles of emergency critical care closely resemble those of critical care provided in the ICU. However, certain aspects are more relevant during the acute phases of critical illness than during the stabilization and recovery phases generally encountered on the ICU. Aside from early resuscitation and interventions to stabilize the airway, breathing and circulation, one crucial aspect of emergency critical care is the diagnostic work-up of the underlying condition leading to critical illness. Only when the causative pathology has been identified correctly and treated adequately, can critical illness be efficiently reversed []. Although the diagnostic work-up of critically ill patients uses similar techniques as in non-critically ill patients, two important differences exist: First, compared to the non-critically ill patient, the sequence of history taking, physical examination, and diagnostic tests requires adjustment to the need for immediate resuscitation. In addition, many critically ill patients are not capable of giving an extensive history of their present illness. Therefore, history taking commonly relies on relatives, carers, or bystanders. It is crucial to highlight that the basic process to arrive at the diagnosis does not differ between critically ill and non-critically ill patients. Importantly, the two fundamental diagnostic tools of medicine (history taking and careful physical examination) must not be replaced by laboratory screening and over-aggressive use of radiological imaging too often rendering false positive results. Second, in line with the time sensitivity of critical illness the diagnostic work-up needs to be conducted without delays and in concert with resuscitation efforts. Common methods to minimize the time for the diagnostic work-up of critically ill patients include bedside ultrasound, point-of-care laboratory testing, mobile x‑rays, as well as minimizing waiting times until imaging techniques such as computer tomography or rarely magnetic resonance imaging [].