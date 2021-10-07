 Skip to main content
06.10.2021 | images in science and medicine Open Access

Inferior vena cava thrombosis—rope ladder sign

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
MD Sascha Meyer, MD Martin Poryo
Summary

Congenital heart disease comprises one of the largest groups of congenital defects, affecting approximately 1% of births. Advances in pre- and postoperative critical care treatment as well as surgery and interventional procedures have improved survival rates, but treatment and long-term care of children with complex congenital heart disease remains challenging, and is associated with a number of complications.
Here, we report on a 17-month-old infant with congenital univentricular heart disease who devloped post-operatively inferior vena cava (IVC) thrombosis. IVC thrombosis was confirmed by a bedside contrast media study (X-ray) demonstrating collateral paravertebral circulation along the paravertebral sinuses bilaterally into the azygos and hemiazygos vein (“rope ladder sign“), with no contrast media detected in the IVC. The infant was subsequently started on aspirin and clopidogrel.

