08.08.2022 | original article
The prevalence of vascular complications in SARS-CoV-2 infected outpatients
Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Background
The risk of thromboembolic events is increased for coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 inpatients. For severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-infected outpatients, only few data are available so far.
Methods
In our prospective single-center study, 461 SARS-CoV-2-infected outpatients were screened for the presence of deep vein thrombosis.
Results
Two outpatients had suffered a deep vein thrombosis. An association with previously known risk factors, such as preexisting thrombosis in the medical history or cardiovascular risk factors, could not be proven.
Conclusion
General thromboprophylaxis in SARS-CoV-2-infected outpatients is still not recommended.
