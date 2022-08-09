The prevalence of vascular complications in SARS-CoV-2 infected outpatients

Summary

Background The risk of thromboembolic events is increased for coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 inpatients. For severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-infected outpatients, only few data are available so far.

Methods In our prospective single-center study, 461 SARS-CoV-2-infected outpatients were screened for the presence of deep vein thrombosis.

Results Two outpatients had suffered a deep vein thrombosis. An association with previously known risk factors, such as preexisting thrombosis in the medical history or cardiovascular risk factors, could not be proven.