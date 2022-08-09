 Skip to main content
08.08.2022 | original article

The prevalence of vascular complications in SARS-CoV-2 infected outpatients

verfasst von: Dr. Yvonne Goßlau, Tobias Dominik Warm, Edgar Franklin Hernandez Cancino, Dr. Inge Kirchberger, Prof. Dr. Christine Meisinger, Prof. Dr. Jakob Linseisen, Prof. Dr. Alexander Hyhlik-Duerr

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

The risk of thromboembolic events is increased for coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 inpatients. For severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-infected outpatients, only few data are available so far.

Methods

In our prospective single-center study, 461 SARS-CoV-2-infected outpatients were screened for the presence of deep vein thrombosis.

Results

Two outpatients had suffered a deep vein thrombosis. An association with previously known risk factors, such as preexisting thrombosis in the medical history or cardiovascular risk factors, could not be proven.

Conclusion

General thromboprophylaxis in SARS-CoV-2-infected outpatients is still not recommended.
