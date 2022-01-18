Identification of novel classes for patients with lupus nephritis using two-step cluster model

Summary

Objective To identify and reclassify the patients in the lupus nephritis (LN) cohort, and to further analyze the prominent clinical features and clinical significance of each cluster.

Methods In this retrospective cross-sectional study, we used a two-step clustering method to classify 635 patients with LN into different clusters, then we observed the main differences and analyzed relevant clinical significance between the clusters.

Results Cluster 1 (20.5%) presented with the highest disease severity, patients in this group had the disease for a longer duration and higher systemic lupus erythematosus disease activity index (SLEDAI) score, with multiple positive auto-antibodies and lower complement level. Patients of cluster 2 (20.8%) had lower levels of IgG, IgA and IgM, with renal function being relatively worse in this cluster than in clusters 1 and 3. Cluster 3 was the largest group (58.7%), and the patients in this group showed mild disease severity.