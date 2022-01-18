 Skip to main content
17.01.2022 | original article

Identification of novel classes for patients with lupus nephritis using two-step cluster model

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Ting Huang, Dr. Shasha Xie, Dr. Liqing Ding, Prof. Xiaofeng Zeng, Prof. Hui Luo
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Summary

Objective

To identify and reclassify the patients in the lupus nephritis (LN) cohort, and to further analyze the prominent clinical features and clinical significance of each cluster.

Methods

In this retrospective cross-sectional study, we used a two-step clustering method to classify 635 patients with LN into different clusters, then we observed the main differences and analyzed relevant clinical significance between the clusters.

Results

Cluster 1 (20.5%) presented with the highest disease severity, patients in this group had the disease for a longer duration and higher systemic lupus erythematosus disease activity index (SLEDAI) score, with multiple positive auto-antibodies and lower complement level. Patients of cluster 2 (20.8%) had lower levels of IgG, IgA and IgM, with renal function being relatively worse in this cluster than in clusters 1 and 3. Cluster 3 was the largest group (58.7%), and the patients in this group showed mild disease severity.

Conclusion

This study reclassified LN patients in a large cohort into three clusters. Our classification might be helpful to implement targeted therapy at various stages of systemic lupus erythematosus.

