Impact of self-determination theory in a physiotherapeutic training

Summary

Background This study determined to what extent the underpinning of physiotherapeutic interventions with the evidence-based motivational psychological concept of the self-determination theory (SDT) by Ryan and Deci can increase motivation and enjoyment of movement in obese adolescents.

Methods In this study 12 obese adolescents aged 14–18 years were offered a targeted group-specific sports program including a home exercise program of 8 weeks. The group leaders were trained in the SDT and supported to integrate motivational aspects. A SDT-based questionnaire by Kohake and Lehnert was used to evaluate motivational interventions.

Results In total, seven (58%) patients finished the study. In the before-after comparison there were little changes in motivation. Results showed that contrary to expectations the motivation of the obese adolescents to move and to participate in the study was generally high. In the study, more internalized forms of motivation dominated, the highest quality form of motivation.