Impact of self-determination theory in a physiotherapeutic training
A pilot-study on motivation for movement of obese adolescents
Background
This study determined to what extent the underpinning of physiotherapeutic interventions with the evidence-based motivational psychological concept of the self-determination theory (SDT) by Ryan and Deci can increase motivation and enjoyment of movement in obese adolescents.
Methods
In this study 12 obese adolescents aged 14–18 years were offered a targeted group-specific sports program including a home exercise program of 8 weeks. The group leaders were trained in the SDT and supported to integrate motivational aspects. A SDT-based questionnaire by Kohake and Lehnert was used to evaluate motivational interventions.
Results
In total, seven (58%) patients finished the study. In the before-after comparison there were little changes in motivation. Results showed that contrary to expectations the motivation of the obese adolescents to move and to participate in the study was generally high. In the study, more internalized forms of motivation dominated, the highest quality form of motivation.
Conclusion
Digital technologies could be a successful way to further increase motivation and compliance of our target group. This MotiMove study is a basis for future research programs and empower physiotherapists and movement experts to develop and implement training programs for obese adolescents and children.