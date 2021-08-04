03.08.2021 | original article Open Access
Optic nerve injury in preoperative imaging is associated with visual improvement outcome in endoscopic optic nerve decompression
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
The authors I. Leitner and A. Andrianakis contributed equally as first authors to this work.
Summary
Objective
To evaluate potential clinical parameters having an impact on visual outcome after endoscopic optic nerve decompression in acute optic neuropathy patients.
Methods
A retrospective chart review of patients with acute optic neuropathy, who underwent endoscopic optic nerve decompression between June 2001 and November 2018 at an academic center was performed. Patients were divided into groups according to visual improvement after surgical treatment (yes/no). Following clinical parameters were compared between groups: perioperative steroid use, evidence of optic nerve affection in preoperative neuroimaging, additional optic nerve sheath incision, surgery delay and preoperative C-reactive protein (CRP) levels. Further subgroups analyses were conducted based on etiology (trauma/tumor).
Results
Among 32 included cases, 16 patients (50%) reported visual improvement after endoscopic optic nerve decompression. There was no significant difference in visual improvement between etiology subgroups (trauma: n = 9/20 (45%) vs. tumor: n = 7/12 (58.3%), p = 0.465). Tumor subgroup patients with visual improvement had a significantly higher prevalence of optic nerve affection in preoperative neuroimaging than those without visual improvement (p = 0.018, φ = 0.683). Perioperative steroid administration was negatively associated with visual outcome (p = 0.034, φ = 0.375). Nerve sheath incision, surgery delay and preoperative CRP levels did not have a significant impact on visual outcome (p > 0.05).
Conclusion
Radiological findings can help as an indicator for surgical treatment since an affected optic nerve in preoperative neuroimaging resulted in better visual outcome after surgery. The use of steroids should be considered more carefully since it did not show any beneficial effect.