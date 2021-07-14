13.07.2021 | short report Open Access
An fMRI study of cognitive remediation in drug-naïve subjects diagnosed with first episode schizophrenia
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Julia Furtner, Veronika Schöpf contributed equally as first authors.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Objective
The purpose of our functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study was to examine brain activity using a “1-back” paradigm as working memory task in drug-naïve subjects with first episode schizophrenia before and after cognitive remediation training.
Methods
In this study 15 drug-naïve first episode subjects who met DSM-IV criteria for schizophrenia were randomized to receive either atypical antipsychotics (AP, n = 8) or atypical antipsychotics in combination with cognitive remediation therapy (AP + CR, n = 7), 11 subjects had a follow-up fMRI examination after therapy (AP, n = 5; AP + CR, n = 6).
Results
In 4 of the 6 AP + CR subjects the number of activation clusters increased, whereas in 4 out of the 5 AP subjects the number of clusters decreased (mean number of clusters: AP + CR = 5.53, SD 12.79, AP = −5.8, SD 6.9).
Conclusion
In this randomized study the number of activation clusters during a working memory task increased after cognitive remediation training. Our data show that neurobiological effects of cognitive remediation can be identified in the very early course of schizophrenia.