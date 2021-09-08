07.09.2021 | original article Open Access
Positive effect of colors and art in patient rooms on patient recovery after total hip or knee arthroplasty
A randomized controlled trial
Summary
Background
Environmental stimuli and well-being are considered to be significant factors in patients’ rehabilitation. The aim of this study was to describe the effect of colors and art in hospital rooms on patients’ recovery after total hip or knee arthroplasty.
Methods
We performed a prospective randomized, controlled study including 80 patients. The intervention group was randomized to colored patient rooms while the control group received medical care in conventional patient rooms. Data were collected preoperatively and postoperatively (3 and 6 days after operation). We measured mood, anxiety and depression, quality of life (QOL) and pain.
Results
Significantly better QOL summary scores were measured in the intervention group (6 days postoperative) compared to the control group (physical component summary score 37.1 ± 5.0 vs. 34.1 ± 6.7; p = 0.029 and mental component summary score 51.6 ± 6.6 vs. 47.2 ± 8.4; p = 0.015). Postoperatively, we found decreased total mood scores in both groups showing better results for the intervention group without significant differences (p = 0.353; p = 0.711).
Conclusion
The use of colors in hospital rooms is an effective intervention to improve well-being and to enhance faster rehabilitation. We could demonstrate a positive effect of colors on patients’ postoperative QOL.