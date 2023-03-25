Homeopathy—A lively relic of the prescientific era

First of all, the terms myth and evidence should be explained: myth is derived from the Greek(μúθος = sound, speech, tale, legendary story) and in its original meaning is a narrative. These often make a claim of validity for the truth they assert. For the ancient sophists (pre-Socratic philosophers), myth stands in contrast to(λόγος = reason, language, speech, proof, tenet, doctrine, sense, reason), which attempts to substantiate its claims through evidence. Evidence, which derives from the Latin, in common denotes that which is unquestionable to the eye and is thus opposed to myth. In modern medicine, as well as in modern philosophy of science, in a stricter definition evidence refers to empirical findings that confirm scientific theories or refute their attempts at confirmation. On this basis, evidence-based medicine claims that patient-centered decisions should be made in medical treatment based on the best available empirical evidence of the effectiveness of the procedures used []. This contrasts with alternative procedures such as homeopathy, for which efficacy has not been proven to date. Its principles do not stand up to comparison with well-established scientific knowledge, nor can they empirically demonstrate a specific benefit, which is shown by a series of systematic reviews including a plethora of clinical studies (the body of evidence) [].

Given the popularity of homeopathy as probably the best-known and most widespread method of alternative medicine, people often ask why criticism of this method is important or why it is voiced at all. After all, critics could simply ignore homeopathy; however, the situation is much more complex. There are many arguments in favor of criticizing homeopathy. In the following, four points should be brought closer to the reader. These are only examples and do not completely represent all important arguments in the homeopathy debate [].

Conspiracy theories: this is following the takeover of homeopathy by health insurance companies and the resulting credibility effect. This fuels conspiracy theories and fake science regarding homeopathy. For example, the narrative of the gentle alternative to pharmaceutical products of the negatively connoted allegedis very deliberately cultivated (David and Goliath effect). This conceals the fact that homeopathics such as globules and others are also produced and distributed by these, partly large, profit-oriented industrial companies. The relevance of such distorted information is shown by political efforts in Europe to treat homeopathy as a possibly serious alternative solution in the context of antibiotic-resistant germs. These tendencies and based-on decisions in turn bring more misinformation about homeopathy into the race and keep the merry go round of constantly new finally meaningless studies on homeopathy alive, which then in turn make the general public believe in a non-existent scientific character of the method. A vicious circle that must be named as such and stopped []. This requires clear positions from science, politics and also the media that leave no doubt about the medical irrelevance of homeopathy.

Health insurance: in Germany, some health insurance companies cover (partly) the cost of homeopathics. Yet other services such as dentures or visual aids, i.e., services that have empirically proven effects, are not (fully) covered. In this way, not only is money wasted but homeopathy is also attributed an effect that the insured persons perceive as credible, but that does not exist in this way.

Medication affinity: less medically, but more educationally relevant is the so-called medication affinity. As already described above globules are often used to treat minor injuries such as abrasions (arnica globules). One can imagine that guardians, for example, quickly reach for these when their child is injured on a playground. Such minor pediatric aches and pains that certainly do not require the administration of a drug. This may cause a lifelong medication affinity because children in particular can be quickly and permanently conditioned to such behavior.

Therapy procrastination: a relevant criticism of homeopathy is the so-called therapy procrastination. Although homeopathic remedies are usually used for minor illnesses such as colds or minor injuries, it also happens that homeopathic remedies are used for more serious illnesses, such as cancer or severe infections such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is precisely one of the effects of the very popularity and good reputation of homeopathy, its perception as a serious and proven healing method in the general public and medical professionals alike. This use leads to the aforementioned protraction of therapy. This means that meaningful and effective therapies are delayed and made more difficult (possibly unsuccessful) if therapy attempts are first made with homeopathy. Particularly with severe illnesses with a small therapeutic time window, such as cancer, a therapy begun too late may have severe effects.

Homeopathy and its impact on scientific integrity

Despite the complete implausibility of its basic assumptions and the negative results of empirical studies and systematic reviews, homeopathy claims a role in medicine and especially in medical science. The fact that it continues to be given credit in many ways, and that it enjoys a public reputation not least for this reason, is an untenable state of affairs from the point of view of rationally based science. Criticism of homeopathy can therefore not be limited to informing patients/consumers but must also clearly show how much pseudo-medicine has infiltrated the medical sphere in the case of homeopathy and that this can no longer be justified. This brief report is intended to contribute to this.

Several scientific journals practice in particular repeatedly panders to homeopathy by publishing studies on homeopathy, preferably with positive results, despite its claim to scientific integrity. One may ask how this is possible (as long as it does not concern journals that are to be assigned to the homeopathic sphere from the outset).

On the one hand, it may be that articles on homeopathy are peer-reviewed by homeopaths because journals wrongly assume that they are the “experts” for homeopathic studies. That this will only exponentially increase the confirmation bias that is apparently overlooked. The tendency to want to publish sensational results as a priority may also play a role.

Furthermore, the obvious disinterest of the professional community in publications on homeopathy is an understandable but very regrettable circumstance. Of course, there is a broad consensus in the scientific world that homeopathy is medically irrelevant; however, scientists and researchers understandably rarely take the time and trouble to counter this to the necessary extent, especially in public.

Last but not least, it is also a problem that the research results of homeopathy rarely if ever have any influence on the therapeutic practice of this bogus method. Homeopathy does not “need” empirical studies. Everything that is necessary has been established by Hahnemann: the suitability of substances as homeopathic remedies is determined by the principle of similarity and the chosen remedy by the individual symptom picture of the patient. The correct application in individual cases is a matter for the “true healing artist” who is convinced of the method. The “studies”, be they clinical investigations or so-called basic research, which above all seek to prove specifics in highly diluted solutions, serve far more the self-assurance of homeopathic circles, the impressing of the inclined public and the urge to advance to scientific reputation.

One may ask oneself what this has to do with medical science. It is therefore not only a contribution to active patient protection and health literacy but also in the own interest of medical science and practice not to tolerate such tendencies any longer and to give them a clear public rejection.