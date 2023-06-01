Downregulation of lncRNA LINC01465 predicts ovarian endometriosis and its prognosis

Summary

The well-known impact of ovarian endometriosis on female quality of life and the established role of lncRNA LINC01465 in ovarian cancer pathogenesis have been extensively documented; however, the relationship between LINC01465 and ovarian endometriosis is still not clear. This study seeks to explore the potential involvement of LINC01465 in the disease. The study analyzed a sample of 80 endometriosis patients and 80 healthy women. The expression of LINC01465 was measured in ectopic and eutopic endometrial tissues through RT-qPCR. The diagnostic potential of serum LINC01465 levels was evaluated using ROC curve analysis, and the patients were followed up for 3 years after treatment to monitor recurrence. The results revealed that the expression of LINC01465 was significantly lower in ectopic endometrial tissues in comparison to paired eutopic tissues for most of the patients. No correlation was found between the patient’s age or lifestyle and serum LINC01465 levels. After treatment, the serum LINC01465 level increased, and patients who experienced recurrence had significantly lower levels compared to those who did not. In conclusion, the study findings suggest that the downregulation of LINC01465 plays a role in the pathogenesis of ovarian endometriosis and may serve as a diagnostic and prognostic biomarker for the disease.