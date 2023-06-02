Anzeige
01.06.2023 | original article
Effect of a protein kinase B (Akt) inhibitor on the angiogenesis of HUVECs and corneal neovascularization
Erschienen in: Wiener klinische WochenschriftEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
Background
Corneal neovascularization (CNV) is a vision-threatening disease and an increasing public health concern. It was found that administering an Akt inhibitor in the second phase of retinopathy significantly decreased retinal neovascularization.
Methods
This study investigated the effect of an Akt inhibitor on the angiogenesis of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and its impacts on the degree of CNV and corneal opacity in a rat keratoplasty model. Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) and 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) assays, tube formation assays, cell scratch experiments, and a fully allogeneic corneal transplant model were performed.
Results
It was found that an Akt inhibitor inhibited the proliferation, angiogenesis, and migration of HUVECs induced by vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). The results showed that both CNV and corneal opacity were decreased in rats after Akt inhibitor administration.
Conclusion
The research illustrates the vital role of Akt inhibitors in mediating CNV. The analysis shows that the Akt inhibitor may provide a novel and feasible therapeutic approach to prevent CNV, but its mechanism needs further investigation.