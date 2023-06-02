Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

01.06.2023 | original article

Effect of a protein kinase B (Akt) inhibitor on the angiogenesis of HUVECs and corneal neovascularization

verfasst von: Dr. Xing Wang, M.D., Pro. Peng Wang, M.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Corneal neovascularization (CNV) is a vision-threatening disease and an increasing public health concern. It was found that administering an Akt inhibitor in the second phase of retinopathy significantly decreased retinal neovascularization.

Methods

This study investigated the effect of an Akt inhibitor on the angiogenesis of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and its impacts on the degree of CNV and corneal opacity in a rat keratoplasty model. Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) and 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) assays, tube formation assays, cell scratch experiments, and a fully allogeneic corneal transplant model were performed.

Results

It was found that an Akt inhibitor inhibited the proliferation, angiogenesis, and migration of HUVECs induced by vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). The results showed that both CNV and corneal opacity were decreased in rats after Akt inhibitor administration.

Conclusion

The research illustrates the vital role of Akt inhibitors in mediating CNV. The analysis shows that the Akt inhibitor may provide a novel and feasible therapeutic approach to prevent CNV, but its mechanism needs further investigation.
Cherry PM, Faulkner JD, Shaver RP, et al. Argon laser treatment of corneal neovascularization. Ann Ophthalmol. 1973;5:911–20. PubMed
Liu G, Lu P, Li L, et al. Critical role of SDF-1alpha-induced progenitor cell recruitment and macrophage VEGF production in the experimental corneal neovascularization. Mol Vis. 2011;17:2129–38. PubMedPubMedCentral
Robbins SG, Mixon RN, Wilson DJ, et al. Platelet-derived growth factor ligands and receptors immunolocalized in proliferative retinal diseases. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 1994;35:3649–63. PubMed
