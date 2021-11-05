Summary

Giant cell epulis (peripheral giant cell granuloma) typically appears as a reactive benign lesion in the oral cavity in areas following local irritation or chronic trauma. Here we describe the case of a 45-year-old male patient who presented with the chief complaint of a large gingival mass in the anterolateral maxilla. There had been progressive growth within the past few months, with increased painless discomfort during mastication. The patient also reported bleeding during interdental cleaning. A full physical work-up led to the suspicion of giant cell epulis alongside other differentials including mucosal hemangioma and squamous cell carcinoma, with unremarkable laboratory values. Imaging including computed tomography showed signs of previous insertion of metal implants on either side of the lesion alongside mucosal hyperplasia. A confirmatory biopsy was taken and showed multiple giant cells on a reactive bed of stroma, in line with the diagnosis of giant cell epulis. Oral inflammatory conditions such as giant cell epulis have greater chances of local recurrence and, therefore, careful investigation with timely and accurate diagnosis is imperative for appropriate early treatment. Complete surgical excision should then be employed to prevent relapses, as incomplete removal can lead to further recurrence. Identification and eradication of potential sources of irritation should also be considered when treating the patient, to avoid further recurrence.