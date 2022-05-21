Anaphylactic reaction to carboplatin diagnosed by skin testing—a reliable tool in platinum-based immediate-type hypersensitivity reactions

This case report predates the establishment of immune checkpoint inhibitors as standard therapy for the treatment of melanoma. Nevertheless, we believe that awareness of allergic reactions to PS is important even in these patients, as platins may continue to be used for melanoma therapy in the event of treatment failure or wherever checkpoint inhibitors are not available.

Platin-based chemotherapeutic agents—platin salts (PS) such as carboplatin (CA), cisplatin (CI), and oxaliplatin (OX)—are mainly used for the treatment of gynecological neoplasms, bronchial and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Immediate-type hypersensitivity reactions (IHRs) and anaphylaxis to CA are most commonly reported in ovarian cancer patients []. Here, to the best of our knowledge, we report the first case of an IHR to CA in a stage IV melanoma patient that was diagnosed by skin testing (ST).

Case report

A 54-year-old woman presented to our allergy outpatient clinic with stage IV melanoma and disseminated metastasis in the entire right thigh with ulcerations. Initial treatment consisted of isolated limb perfusion with melphalan, low- and high-dose interferon alpha, as well as radiotherapy without efficacy. Subsequently, a modified treatment regimen with cisplatin, vinblastine, dacarbazine (CVD) according to Legha et al. [] with temozolomide, vindesine, and carboplatin was initiated. Complete resolution of all ulcerations and the entire metastatic swelling of the right thigh was reached after nine cycles; therefore, chemotherapy was suspended.

1 Medication Dacarbazine Carboplatin Cisplatin Mannitol 20% Temozolomide oral preparation Prick test (10 mg/ml) negative (10 mg/ml) negative (1 mg/ml) negative (as is) negative NA Scratch test NA NA NA NA Negative IDT 0.01 mg/ml Negative Positive Negative ND NA IDT 0.1 mg/ml Negative Positive Negative False positive NA Seven months later, a CT scan at a follow-up visit revealed cerebral metastasis. Therefore, after Gamma Knife treatment (Leksell Gamma Knife® Perfexion™ | Elekta Sweden used at the Department of Neurosurgery Medical University of Vienna, Vienna Austria), chemotherapy was reinitiated, but temozolomide was replaced with dacarbazine. The patient received ondansetron, dexamethasone, mannitol 20%, dacarbazine, and carboplatin. During the administration, she developed palmoplantar erythema with tingling, conjunctivitis along with facial erythema, and an incipient decrease in blood pressure. Chemotherapy was immediately discontinued. Symptoms resolved soon after treatment with intravenous corticosteroids and antihistamines. Because of previous reports about immediate-type hypersensitivity reactions (IHR) for all administered drugs (mannitol, dacarbazine, carboplatin), an allergological work-up was carried out for all three substances, and in a second step for CI as an alternative platin (Table).