Hemoptoe, thin-walled lung cysts, and spontaneous pneumothorax are features of metastatic cutaneous angiosarcoma

We report on a patient with a complex course of pulmonary metastasis of a cutaneous angiosarcoma of the scalp who developed rapidly growing cystic lesions, spontaneous bilateral pneumothorax, intrapulmonary bleeding, and hemoptysis.

Because of the low incidence and the peculiar radiological and clinical presentation, pulmonary metastasis of cAS is often misdiagnosed as mere pulmonary cyst. There are only a few case reports or case series describing cAS affecting the lungs.

The lung is the most common site of metastatic involvement in cAS, which typically presents as cystic lesions []. The symptoms include hemoptysis [], pneumothorax [], pneumomediastinum [], and hemothorax [], the latter three being caused by rupture of a cystic metastasis.

Cutaneous angiosarcoma is a rare neoplasm that originates from endothelial cells of blood vessels. It accounts for less than 1% of all soft tissue sarcomas and typically develops on the face or scalp []. Elderly men are the most affected group. cAS is often associated with either chronic lymphedema or previous irradiation [].

Case report

Two weeks after a first episode of right-sided pneumothorax, which had been treated by chest tube in a peripheral hospital, a 73-year-old male, ex-smoker since 2 years but 60 packyears, presented with recurrent pneumothorax on the right side and slight hemoptoe.

The patient’s history included a parieto-occipital cutaneous angiosarcoma treated by tumor excision and radiation therapy 17 years previously, with local recurrence that had required resection and split-thickness skin grafting 3 years ago. In addition, he had had prostatectomy for carcinoma of the prostate 14 years ago. An outpatient CT scan because of chest pain 8 months previously had shown two thin-walled cysts in the right lower lobe. Despite not taking any anticoagulants, the patient had noticed one episode of slight hemoptysis 3 months ago. The CT scan following that episode had revealed an increase in number of the cysts (four in the right and two in the left lower lobe, with subpleural localization of one cyst on each side), which showed subliminal 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) metabolic activity with a standardized uptake value (SUV) of 1.7–2.04. Laboratory and microbiological investigations excluded alpha‑1 antitrypsin deficiency, histiocytosis X, pneumocystis carinii, SARS-CoV‑2, mycobacterial infection. As hemoptysis had subsided spontaneously, the patient had refused any invasive diagnostics.

1 Fig. 1 Thin-walled pulmonary cysts in the right and left lower lobes in the a upper, b middle, and c lower lung fields × Thoracic CT scan again showed progression. The bilateral lesions had increased in maximum diameter by 3 to 6 mm each, and measured between 10 and 47 mm (Fig.). After chest-tube drainage the lung re-expanded; however, there was a pronounced pulmopleural fistula. During thoracoscopy, a ruptured cyst in the apical segment of the lower lobe was identified and removed by wedge resection.

2 MYC oncogene was positive in few, singular cells only. Fig. 2 a Irregularly shaped anastomosing vascular channels lined by sheets of atypical endothelial cells with an infiltrative growth pattern (H&E stain). Tumor cells demonstrate a membranous positivity for CD31 ( b ) and nuclear positivity for ERG ( c ) × Histopathological workup showed a metastatic spindle cell tumor with CD31 and ERG avian V‑ets erythroblastosis virus E26 oncogene homolog expression, confirming the diagnosis of metastatic angiosarcoma (Fig.).oncogene was positive in few, singular cells only.

After an uneventful course during which he did not experience further hemoptoe, the patient was discharged on day 5. Since the patient would not have functionally tolerated complete resection of all metastatic lesions, oncological treatment with paclitaxel was initiated.

One month later, the patient was re-admitted with left-sided tension pneumothorax, pronounced hemoptysis, and respiratory insufficiency. The lung re-expanded following chest-tube drainage.

3 4 5 Fig. 3 Pulmonary cyst in the right lower lobe ( arrow ), pulmonary liquid-filled cyst ( arrow with asterisk ) in the left lower lobe surrounded by dense intrapulmonary opacity ( arrows with double asterisks ) Fig. 4 Angiography of the pulmonary artery shows contrast medium extravasation ( arrow ) Fig. 5 The segmental artery is embolized with coils ( arrow with asterisk ) × × × Thoracic CT scan revealed another increase in size of the cysts by an average of 5 mm. A large one in the left lower lobe was filled with liquid and surrounded by dense intrapulmonary opacity, suggesting hemorrhage (Fig.). By interventional radiology, the segmental pulmonary arteries 8 and 9 on the left side were identified as the source of the bleeding and were coiled, whereupon hemoptysis subsided (Figs.and). The chest tube could be removed uneventfully.

Two weeks later, the patient was re-admitted with severe recurrent hemoptysis. The cystic lesion in the left lower lobe had increased by 18 mm in maximum diameter, now comprising the majority of the left lower lobe with the coiling material in unchanged position. Emergency left lower lobectomy was done via thoracotomy. After an uneventful course, the patient was discharged to home care. Up to the time of writing, 1 year after the operation, 10 treatment cycles with paclitaxel (80 mg/m2 body surface) have been administered without significant side effects. There has been no further recurrence of pneumothorax or hemoptysis and the patient is up and well.