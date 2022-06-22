Anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis with mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion: a possible rare association?

Summary

Central nervous system (CNS) involvement in dermatomyositis (DM) is seldom observed. However, there are very rare case reports of CNS involvement with juvenile dermatomyositis. Encephalopathy in DM may occur for a number of reasons, such as cerebral vasculitis and hypoperfusion/hypertensive encephalopathy, but mostly as a consequence of immunosuppressant treatment. We report here for the first time the case of a patient with two rare diseases, namely anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis and mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion (MERS).