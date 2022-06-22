 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

21.06.2022 | Short Communication

Anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis with mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion: a possible rare association?

verfasst von: Khadija Saghir, Mohammed Chraa, Najib Kissani, Hajar Joulal, lamiaa Essaadouni, Nissrine Louhab

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Central nervous system (CNS) involvement in dermatomyositis (DM) is seldom observed. However, there are very rare case reports of CNS involvement with juvenile dermatomyositis. Encephalopathy in DM may occur for a number of reasons, such as cerebral vasculitis and hypoperfusion/hypertensive encephalopathy, but mostly as a consequence of immunosuppressant treatment. We report here for the first time the case of a patient with two rare diseases, namely anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis and mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion (MERS).
Literatur
1.
Kim SS, Chang KH, Kim ST, Suh DC, Cheon JE, Jeong SW, Han MH, Lee SK. Focal lesion in the splenium of the corpus callosum in epileptic patients: antiepileptic drug toxicity? AJNR Am J Neuroradiol. 1999 Jan;20(1):125–9. PubMed
2.
3.
4.
Grosset L, Klapczynski F, Kerbi N, Ameri A. Mild encephalopathy/encephalitis with reversible splenial lesion: a case report. Prat Neurol. 2019;10(1):26–32.
5.
6.
7.
Kakadia B, Ahmed J, Siegal T, Jovin TG, Thon JM. Mild encephalopathy with reversible splenium lesion (MERS) in a patient with COVID-19. J Clin Neurosci. 2020;79(4):272. CrossRef
8.
Hayashi M, Sahashi Y, Baba Y, Okura H, Shimohata T. COVID-19-associated mild encephalitis/encephalopathy with a reversible splenial lesion. J Neurol Sci. 2020;415:116941. CrossRef
9.
Aoud SEL, Sorial D, Selmaoui A, Menif I, Lazard M, Hocine MS, et al. A first case of mild encephalitis with reversible splenial lesion(MERS) as a presenting feature of SARS-coV‑2. Rev Neurol. 2021;177(1):139. CrossRef
10.
11.
Tada H, Takanashi JI, Barkovich AJ, Oba H, Maeda M, Tsukahara H, et al. Clinically mild encephalitis/encephalopathy with a reversible splenial lesion. Neurology. 2004;63(10):1854–8. CrossRef
12.
Fujiki Y, Nakajima H, Ito T, Takahashi Y. A case of clinically mild encephalitis/encephalopathy with a reversible splenial lesion associated with anti-glutamate receptor antibody. Rinsho Shinkeigaku. 2011;51:510–3. CrossRef
13.
Oger V, Bost C, Salah L, Yazbeck E, Maurey H, Bellesme C, et al. Mild encephalitis/encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion syndrome: an unusual presentation of anti-GFAP astrocytopathy. Eur J Paediatr Neurol. 2020;26:89–91. CrossRef
14.
Dourmishev LA, Dourmishev AL. Dermatomyositis: Advances in recognition, understanding and management. 2009. pp. 1–354. CrossRef
15.
Ramanan AV, Sawhney S, Murray KJ. Central nervous system complications in two cases of juvenile onset dermatomyositis. Baillieres Clin Rheumatol. 2001;40(11):1293–8.
16.
17.
Regan M, Haque U, Pomper M, Pardo C, Stone J. Central nervous system vasculitis as a complication of refractory dermatomyositis. J Rheumatol. 2001;28(1):207–11. PubMed
18.
Delman D, Peng X, Zedek DC, Jewells V, Chahin N, Markovic-Plese S. Dermatomyositis as a presentation of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. J Neuroimmunol. 2015;278:108–11. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis with mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion: a possible rare association?
verfasst von
Khadija Saghir
Mohammed Chraa
Najib Kissani
Hajar Joulal
lamiaa Essaadouni
Nissrine Louhab
Publikationsdatum
21.06.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00943-0

Version: 0.2000.0