Flavonifractor plautii bloodstream infection in an asplenic patient with infectious colitis

Background Flavonifractor plautii is a gram-positive, strictly anaerobic, rod-shaped bacterium. It belongs to the family of Clostridiales , is frequently found in the human gut microbiome and is rarely isolated in other human specimens.

Clinical presentation We report a case of a bloodstream infection with Flavonifractor plautii following infectious colitis in a 24-year-old asplenic woman with beta thalassemia. The patient presented to our department with diarrhea, fever, and lower abdominal pain for over 1 month. F. plautii was the only organism isolated from blood cultures.

Results The antimicrobial resistance pattern showed in vitro sensitivity to all antimicrobials used for treatment; however, in vivo treatment with amoxicillin and clavulanic acid failed. After switching to meropenem and metronidazole the patient rapidly recovered.