Hereditary pancreatitis in childhood: course of disease and complications

This study is based on the master’s thesis (master’s course in human medicine) of Regina Prommer.

Summary

Background Hereditary pancreatitis is rare. Pain therapy for juvenile symptom onset, child development and the risk of pancreatic carcinoma in adulthood must be considered.

Patients, material and methods Data from a cohort of 11 patients with disease onset in childhood (< 16 years) were analyzed retrospectively. The gene encoding cationic trypsinogen (PRSS1), serine protease inhibitor Kazal type 1 ( SPINK1 ) and cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ( CFTR ) genes were investigated as genetic factors. Treatment concept and complications were registered. Prognosis, treatment success and quality of life were objectified using the chronic pancreatitis prognosis score and a standardized questionnaire (KIDSCREEN-10 index).

Results The mean age of symptom onset was 7.5 ±4.2 years. The PRSS1 and SPINK1 mutations each occurred with 36.4%, 3 patients had a pancreas divisum and 2 a long common channel. The course of pancreatitis was obstructive in 90.9%. Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency occurred in seven patients so far (mean age 12.5 years). Stenting was performed in 72.7% and 18.2% needed pancreatic surgery. Currently the chronic prognosis score is on average 7.5 points, pain on numerical rating scale 0 (no pain). The mean KIDSCREEN‑T score of 66.9 confirms a very good quality of life.