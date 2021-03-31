 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

30.03.2021 | original article Open Access

Risk factors for mortality in infants with congenital diaphragmatic hernia: a single center experience

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Jennifer Bettina Brandt, MD Tobias Werther, Erika Groth, MD Erik Küng, MD Johann Golej, MD, MBA Angelika Berger
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Despite current progress in research of congenital diaphragmatic hernia, its management remains challenging, requiring an interdisciplinary team for optimal treatment.

Objective

Aim of the present study was to evaluate potential risk factors for mortality of infants with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

Methods

A single-center chart review of all patients treated with congenital diaphragmatic hernia over a period of 16 years, at the Medical University of Vienna, was performed. A comparison of medical parameters between survivors and non-survivors, as well as to published literature was conducted.

Results

During the observational period 66 patients were diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia. Overall survival was 84.6%. Left-sided hernia occurred in 51 patients (78.5%) with a mortality of 7.8%. In comparison, right-sided hernia occurred less frequently (n = 12) but showed a higher mortality (33.3%, p = 0.000). Critically instable patients were provided with venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO, 32.3%, n = 21). Survival rate among these patients was 66.7%. Right-sided hernia, treatment with inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) over 15 days and the use of ECMO over 10 days were significant risk factors for mortality.

Conclusion

The survival rate in this cohort is comparable to the current literature. Parameters such as the side of the diaphragmatic defect, duration of ECMO and inhaled nitric oxide were assessed as mortality risk factors. This analysis of patients with congenital diaphragmatic hernia enhances understanding of risk factors for mortality, helping to improve management and enabling further evaluation in prospective clinical trials.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1419.0