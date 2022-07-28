Factors associated with surgical treatment in pediatric intussusception

Summary

Background The study aimed to identify factors related to the need for surgical treatment of intussusception in pediatric patients.

Methods The medical charts of 106 patients diagnosed with intussusception and treated at the Imam Khomeini Medical Center in Ahvaz city between September 2019 and October 2020 were retrospectively reviewed. Patients were compared in terms of risk factor groups treated with surgery (12 pediatric patients) and nonsurgical methods (92 pediatric patients). Size of intussusception, free fluid in the abdomen, and currant jelly stool were compared between the groups.

Results The mean age in the group treated with surgery was significantly higher ( p = 0.01). The duration of symptoms in patients treated with surgery was significantly higher ( p = 0.033). The size of intussusception in the surgical treatment group was significantly larger than in the nonsurgical recovery group ( p = 0.042). The rates of presence of free fluid in the abdomen and currant jelly stool were significantly higher in patients treated with surgery ( p = 0.001 and p = 0.004, respectively).