12.08.2021 | report

Splinting for the treatment of pediatric trigger thumbs: a pilot study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Ass. Prof. PD Dr. Sebastian Farr, O.T. Doris Taurok
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Controversy still exists whether conservative treatment may be a useful option for the treatment of pediatric trigger thumbs. We reviewed a random sample patient cohort with regard to success rates depending on whether flexible or fixed trigger thumbs were present. We performed a pilot study of 13 children (15 thumbs), who received a standardized treatment protocol including a custom-made thermoplastic splint for use during sleeping hours for a minimum of 3 months. Splinting was of only minor value for moderate and severe cases was but was beneficial for the majority of patients showing triggering symptoms only. It may thus be a reasonable option to delay surgery in infants with mild/flexible cases.

