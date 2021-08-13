12.08.2021 | report
Splinting for the treatment of pediatric trigger thumbs: a pilot study
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Controversy still exists whether conservative treatment may be a useful option for the treatment of pediatric trigger thumbs. We reviewed a random sample patient cohort with regard to success rates depending on whether flexible or fixed trigger thumbs were present. We performed a pilot study of 13 children (15 thumbs), who received a standardized treatment protocol including a custom-made thermoplastic splint for use during sleeping hours for a minimum of 3 months. Splinting was of only minor value for moderate and severe cases was but was beneficial for the majority of patients showing triggering symptoms only. It may thus be a reasonable option to delay surgery in infants with mild/flexible cases.