 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.03.2022 | original article

Elevated serum lead levels in neonates born to mothers suffering from opiate use disorder

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Iraj Shahramian, Mahdi Afshari, Fateme Parooie, Morteza Salarzaei, Rezvan Najjari, MD Mohammad Hasan Mohammadi
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Availability of data and supporting materials section

Please contact author for data requests.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

This study was performed to investigate lead levels in neonates born to the mothers suffering from opiate use disorder (OUD) and the association of lead levels with the Apgar score.

Methods

The present cross-sectional study included 56 neonates who were referred to the neonatal ward of Amir-Al Momenin Hospital, Zabol. The neonates were divided into two groups: the neonates whose mothers suffered OUD and the control group. Data were collected using a researcher-prepared questionnaire, and blood lead level was determined using the atomic absorption method. Data were statistically analyzed.

Results

In all, 56 neonates (28 from OUD mothers and 28 from the control mothers) were included in this study. Among the women with OUD, 16 (57%) used inhaled opium, while 12 (43%) consumed opium orally. There was a significant difference regarding Apgar score (9.76 ± 2.11 versus. 7.11 ± 4.21; p = 0.02) and the neonate’s blood lead level (2.33 ± 1.3 µg/dl versus 7.33 ± 5.9 µg/dl) between the control and OUD groups (p < 0.001). The odds ratio of abnormally elevated blood lead level rose with increasing duration of maternal opiate disorder for opiate usage durations of 3 to 5 years (adjusted odds ratio [OR] 42.82, 95% confidence interval [CI] 3.27–561, p = 0.004) and > 5 years (adjusted OR 45.5, 95% CI 2.97–698, p = 0.006).

Conclusion

The results of this study suggested a significant relationship between maternal opium consumption during pregnancy and neonatal serum lead levels, as well as decreased neonatal Apgar score.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1821.0