10.01.2022 | Original research

Diagnostic accuracy of laboratory markers for diagnosis of acute appendicitis in children

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Mohammadreza Esmaeili Dooki, Masoud nezhadan, Sanaz Mehrabani, Soheil Osia, Abbas Hadipoor, Mahmoud Hajiahmadi, Mohsen Mohammadi
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Acute appendicitis (AA), the most common abdominal emergency disease, is one of the most important causes of hospitalization of children. Studies have shown that white blood cell (WBC) count, mean platelet volume (MPV), C‑reactive protein (CRP), and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) can play an important role in the diagnostic prediction of appendicitis. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate the diagnostic value of WBC count, polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMNs) percentage, MPV, CRP, and ESR for the diagnosis of AA.

Methods

In this study, 100 medical records were reviewed for children referred to the hospital complaining of abdominal pain and who underwent operation with a provisional diagnosis of acute appendicitis based on clinical and laboratory findings. Patients were divided into two groups according to the pathology gold standard method: AA and the other group with acute abdominal pain without appendicitis (AAP). The diagnostic accuracy of WBC, PMNs%, MPV, ESR, and CRP were compared for patients with AA and AAP.

Results

A total of 100 patients (50 with AA and 50 with AAP) were identified. The sensitivity and specificity of WBC and PMNs% were 78 and 66%, and 76 and 54%, respectively; ESR was 80 and 48%, respectively; and CRP was 82 and 62% (30–89%), respectively. A low specificity (8%) and 70% sensitivity was calculated using the cutoff point of 8.1 fl for MPV.

Conclusion

Our data suggest that children with AA often present with significantly higher WBC count, ESR level, CRP level, PMNs%, and lower MPV level. The results of the study showed that WBC, CRP, and ESR, along with other diagnostic methods, can be useful in diagnosing AA in children. MPV is not effective in the diagnosis of AA due to its specificity; however, a significantly lower level was found in children with AA.

