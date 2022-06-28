 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.06.2022 | main topic

Hemorrhage after adenotonsillectomy in children: tertiary center experiences

verfasst von: Alma Jahić Čampara, Selmira Brkić, MD phD candidate Anis Cerovac, Mirza Kovačević

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Adenotonsillectomy is the most commonly performed surgery in the pediatric population. Hemorrhage after adenotonsillectomy, which can occur at any time postoperatively, is one of the most serious complications.

Objective

To determine the frequency of hemorrhage in children after adenotonsillectomy and to compare postoperative hemorrhage with regard to age and sex.

Methods

A cross-sectional longitudinal study was conducted at the Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic, University Clinical Center Tuzla, and included all children of both sexes, aged 3 to 15 years, who underwent adenotonsillectomy during a 1.5-year period.

Results

A total of 201 children aged 3–15 years underwent adenotonsillectomy, 113 males and 88 females, which corresponds to a ratio of 1.28: 1. Adenotonsillectomy was performed in 147 (73.1%) patients and adenoidectomy in 54 (27%). In the overall sample, there were 19 (9.5%) subjects with postoperative hemorrhage. Primary hemorrhage occurred in 9 subjects (47%) and secondary hemorrhage in 10 subjects (53%). Significantly more female subjects had postoperative hemorrhage. In the group of subjects with hemorrhage, the mean age (standard deviation) was 8.45 (3.3) years. Tonsillar lodges are common sites of hemorrhage.

Conclusion

The frequency and causes of hemorrhage after adenotonsillectomy in our study are partially comparable to the world data.
Literatur
1.
2.
Cullen KA, Hall MJ, Golosinskiy A. Ambulatory surgery in the United States, 2006. Natl Health Stat Report. 2009;28(11):1–25.
3.
4.
5.
Perkins JN, Liang C, Gao D, Shultz L, Friedman NR. Risk of post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage by clinical diagnosis. Laryngoscope. 2012;122(10):2311–5. CrossRef
6.
Erickson BK, Larson DR, St Sauver JL, Meverden RA, Orvidas LJ. Changes in incidence and indications of tonsillectomy and adenotonsillectomy, 1970–2005. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2009;140(6):894–901. CrossRef
7.
Johnson LB, Elluru RG, Myer CM. Complications of adenotonsillectomy. Laryngoscope. 2002;112:35–6. CrossRef
8.
Sarny S, Ossimitz G, Habermann W, Stammberger H. Hemorrhage following tonsil surgery: a multicenter prospective study. Laryngoscope. 2011;121(12):2553–60. CrossRef
9.
Windfuhr JP. Serious complications following tonsillectomy: how frequent are they really? Orl J Otorhinolaryngol Relat Spec. 2013;75(03):166–73. CrossRef
10.
Arora R, Saraiya S, Niu X, Thomas RL, Kannikeswaran N. Post tonsillectomy hemorrhage: who needs intervention? Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2015;79(2):165–9. CrossRef
11.
Ordemann AG, Hartzog AJ, Seals SR, Spankovich C, Stringer SP. Is weight a predictive risk factor of postoperative tonsillectomy bleed? Laryngoscope Investig Otolaryngol. 2018;3(3):238–43. CrossRef
12.
Cote C, Lerman J, Anderson B. A practice of anesthesia for infants and children. 6th ed. Elsevier; 2018.
13.
Attner P, Haraldsson PO, Hemlin C, Hessen Soderman AC. A 4‑year consecutive study of post-tonsillectomy haemorrhage. ORL J Otorhinolaryngol Relat Spec. 2009;71(5):273–8. CrossRef
14.
Kurtović D. Utjecaj barometarskog tlaka na učestalost krvarenja nakon tonzilektomije na području srednje Dalmacije. Zagreb: Medicinski fakultet, Magistarski rad; 2001. pp. 1–37.
15.
Windfuhr JP, Chen Y‑S. Incidence of post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage in children and adults: a study of 4,848 patients. Ear Nose Throat J. 2002;81(9):626–8. CrossRef
16.
Prim MP, De Diego JI, Jimenez-Yuste V, Sastre N, Rabanal I, Gavilan J. Analysis of the causes of immediate unanticipated bleeding after pediatric adenotonsillectomy. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2003;67:341–4. CrossRef
17.
Windfuhr JP, Chen YS, Remmert S. Hemorrhage following tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy in 15,218 patients. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2005;132:281–6. CrossRef
18.
Østvoll E, Sunnergren O, Stalfors J. Increasing readmission rates for hemorrhage after tonsil surgery: a longitudinal (26 years) national study. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2018;158:167–76. CrossRef
19.
McKeon M, Kirsh E, Kawai K, Roberson D, Watters K. Risk factors for multiple hemorrhages following tonsil surgery in children. Laryngoscope. 2019;129:2765–70. CrossRef
20.
Sakki A, Mäkinen LK, Roine RP, Nokso-Koivisto J. Changing trends in pediatric tonsil surgery. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2019;118:84–9. CrossRef
21.
Francis DO, Fonnesbeck C, Sathe N, McPheeters M, Krishnaswami S, Chinnadurai S. Postoperative bleeding and associated utilization following tonsillectomy in children: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2017;156(3):442–55. CrossRef
22.
Susaman N, Kaygusuz I, Karlıdag T, Keles E, Yalcın S, Cilibas RE. Risk factors for post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage. ENT Update. 2018;8(2):114–9. CrossRef
23.
24.
Blomgren K. A prospective study on pros and cons of electro-dissection tonsillectomy. Laryngoscope. 2001;111:478–82. CrossRef
25.
Blakely BW. Post-tonsillectomy bleeding: how much is too much? Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2009;140:288–90. CrossRef
26.
Kim MK, Lee JW, Kim MG, Ha SY, Lee JS, Yeo SG. Analysis of prognostic factors for postoperative bleeding after tonsillectomy. Eur Arch Otorhinolaryngol. 2012;269(3):977–81. CrossRef
27.
Tomkinson A, Harrison W, Owens D, Harris S, McClure V, Temple M. Risk factors for postoperative hemorrhage following tonsillectomy. Laryngoscope. 2011;121(2):279–88. CrossRef
28.
29.
Windfuhr JP. Excessive post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage requiring ligature of the external carotid artery. Auris Nasus Larynx. 2002;29(2):159–64. Erratum in: Auris Nasus Larynx 2002; 29 (3): 317–8. CrossRef
30.
31.
Jensen-Fangel S, Mohey R, Johnsen SP, Andersen PL, Sorensen HT, Ostergaard L. Gender differences in hospitalization rates for respiratory tract infections in Danish youth. Scand J Infect Dis. 2004;36:31–6. CrossRef
32.
Peterson J, Losek JD. Post-tonsillectomy hemorrhage and pediatric emergency care. Clin Pediatr (Phila). 2004;43(5):445–8. CrossRef
33.
Bhattacharyya N, Shapiro NL. Associations between socioeconomic status and race with complications after tonsillectomy in children. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2014;151(6):1055–60. CrossRef
34.
Kshirsagar R, Mahboubi H, Moriyama D, Ajose-Popoola O, Pham NS, Ahuja GS. Increased immediate postoperative hemorrhage in older and obese children after outpatient tonsillectomy. Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2016;84:119–23. CrossRef
35.
Schwaab M, Hansen S, Gurr A, Dazert S. Significance of blood tests prior to adenoidectomy. Laryngorhinootologie. 2008;87(2):100–6. CrossRef
36.
Metadaten
Titel
Hemorrhage after adenotonsillectomy in children: tertiary center experiences
verfasst von
Alma Jahić Čampara
Selmira Brkić
MD phD candidate Anis Cerovac
Mirza Kovačević
Publikationsdatum
27.06.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00945-y

Version: 0.2002.0