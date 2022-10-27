 Skip to main content
26.10.2022 | original article

Evaluation of Tp-e interval and Tp-e/QTc ratio in patients with inflammatory bowel disease

verfasst von: MD İbrahim Ethem Güven, MD Mustafa Candemir, MD Batuhan Başpınar, MD Rasim Eren Cankurtaran, MD Professor Ertuğrul Kayaçetin

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a multisystemic inflammatory disorder, has been associated with increased risk of cardiovascular problems, including complications such as conduction defects and arrhythmias. Therefore, the early assessment of the risk factors predisposing to ventricular arrhythmias is crucial, since it can improve clinical outcomes. The objective of the present study is to evaluate ventricular repolarization by using Tp‑e interval and Tp-e/QTc ratio as candidate markers of ventricular arrhythmias in patients with IBD.

Methods

The presented study was designed as a single-center prospective cohort study. The study population consisted of 175 patients with IBD and 175 healthy volunteers. The Tp‑e interval, corrected QT (QTc), and Tp-e/QTc ratio were measured from the 12-lead electrocardiogram. These parameters were compared between groups.

Results

The groups were similar in terms of electrocardiographic findings such as heart rate, QRS interval, and QTc interval. However, Tp‑e interval (87.0 ms, interquartile range, IQR 81.0–105.0 ms vs. 84.0 ms, IQR 74.0–92.0 ms; p < 0.001) and Tp-e/QTc ratio (0.21 ± 0.04 vs. 0.19 ± 0.05; p < 0.001) were significantly increased in IBD patient group compared to control group. Notably, a positive correlation was demonstrated between Tp‑e interval, Tp-e/QTc ratio and disease duration (Spearman’s Rho = 0.36, p < 0.001 for Tp‑e; Spearman’s Rho = 0.28, p < 0.001 for Tp-e/QTc).

Conclusion

This study demonstrated that IBD patients are at increased risk of disrupted ventricular repolarization (increased Tpe, Tpe/QTc ratio). In addition, a positive correlation was demonstrated between Tp‑e interval, Tp-e/QTc ratio, and disease duration. Therefore, IBD patients, especially those with long-standing diseases, should be more closely screened for ventricular arrhythmias.
