Risk stratification and risk-adapted management of acute pulmonary embolism

Summary

Pulmonary embolism is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular death in Europe. Rapid diagnosis and treatment initiation are essential, especially in hemodynamically unstable patients. For normotensive patients, the diagnostic workflow is based on the clinical probability of pulmonary embolism. Due to numerous differential diagnoses and a highly variable clinical presentation, diagnosis of acute pulmonary embolism still remains a clinical challenge. Computed tomography angiography is the common gold standard to confirm pulmonary embolism and bedside echocardiography adds a major impact in clinical decision making. The European Society of Cardiology guidelines serve as a framework for a standardized diagnostic approach and risk prediction. Based on vital signs, clinical scores, biomarkers and imaging results, four risk categories can be defined and treatment is accordingly. To optimize the individual management of critical patients, multidisciplinary pulmonary embolism response teams are increasingly designated in specialized centers. This article provides an overview of the current risk-adapted management of patients with acute pulmonary embolism.