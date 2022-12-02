Tofacitinib in the treatment of ulcerative colitis

Introduction

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease, which is marked by a continuous inflammation of the colon extending from the distal sigmoid colon towards proximal and which affects the mucosa and submucosa. The objectives of treatment are to rapidly achieve and maintain steroid-free clinical and endoscopic remission.

The current treatment options include 5‑aminosalicylates, systemic and topical steroids, as well as conventional immunosuppressives and biologics, such as tumour necrosis factor (TNF) alpha inhibitors, anti-adhesion molecules and anti-interleukin (IL) 12/23 antibodies. Notwithstanding an increasing number of treatment options, the clinical problem persists that a relevant number of patients fail to show long-lasting responses to such treatment.

In the past years small molecules have been developed. Tofacitinib (Xeljanz®, Pfizer Corporation Austria, Vienna, Austria) is an orally administered small molecule of the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor class, which was approved in Europe in August 2018 for adults with moderately to severely active UC, who do not or no longer respond sufficiently to conventional treatment or biologics or who are intolerant to such treatment.

1 ]. Tofacitinib is effective via strong and selective JAK inhibition. The JAK family comprises the intracellular tyrosine kinases (TYK) JAK1, JAK2, JAK3 and TYK2. Various cytokines bind to membrane receptors, thus leading to JAK activation and subsequently the phosphorylation and activation of signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) proteins. As a result, phosphorylated and dimerized STATs translocate into the cell nucleus, where they modulate gene transcription and, thus, aspects of the immune response. Tofacitinib inhibits all JAKs, especially JAK1 and JAK3, and thereby reduces the signal transduction of ILs, such as IL‑2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 15 and 21, as well as type I and type II interferons [].

2 ]. On account of this, tofacitinib displays a novel mode of action in UC treatment. Biologics inhibit cytokine signal transduction by binding and neutralizing cytokines or corresponding receptors, yet they do not reach the intracellular components of the cytokine pathways. The intervention into the JAK-STAT signalling pathway offers an alternative approach with the potential to modulate multiple cytokines by inhibiting one common signalling pathway [].

Whether the application of tofacitinib is indicated should be decided by specialists in gastroenterology and hepatology. Apart from UC, tofacitinib was approved in Europe for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Based on the currently available data, the following position paper provides an overview of and recommendations concerning tofacitinib treatment management in UC.