General practice in the German Democratic Republic (1949–1990)

During the 1960s, general practice in East Germany was on its way to further professionalization. Strongly committed doctors, often from small towns or villages, who had come together in the regional examination commissions formed the spearhead of this movement. They received support from Herbert Knabe (1918–2009) who held the newly established chair for “Hygiene in the countryside” () at Greifswald University since 1961. Oriented to the broader concept of hygiene that was typical for a socialist health system, Knabe and his team also researched on rural health care and country medicine. He thereby created one of the first and rare academic footholds of general practice in the GDR. Knabe and his team tirelessly published scientific articles, held symposia, and organized numerous courses in further training. These one‑week courses to upskill country doctors had been held annually since 1964 with well over 100 participants each year []. The Academy of Postgraduate Medical Education (), founded in 1961 in East Berlin, represented another institutional anchor for general practice in the GDR. In 1967, the academy established two chairs of general practice. Since the academy was responsible for the continuing education and training of physicians, setting up these chairs was a prerequisite for the establishment of an official specialist training program in general practice []. In the same year, this specialist training program came into being: In the course of rewriting the educational and auditing standards for medical specializations the designation “practical doctor” was replaced by “general practitioner” (). This represented an important milestone. General practice, for the first time in Germany, became an official specialty, now requiring 5 years of postgraduate training and a board certification. The residency was restructured and systematized. The centralized structure of the GDR healthcare system facilitated the rapid nationwide implementation of the new training concept. From now on, further training ran under the aegis of the Academy of Postgraduate Medical Education, just as any postdoctoral qualification (“Promotion B” in GDR terminology) in general practice. The specialist training of GPs also included ideological and political teaching content, since the knowledge about the Marxist-Leninist philosophy and the socialist society was deemed necessary for doctors who were in such close contact with working-class people as GPs often are.