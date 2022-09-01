 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.08.2022 | original article

Effect of intravenous ferric carboxymaltose on exercise capacity and quality of life in patients with COPD

A pilot study

verfasst von: MD Erwin Grasmuk-Siegl, MD Matthias Helmuth Urban, MD Sebastian Scherrer, MD Georg-Christian Funk

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background and objective

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is associated with reduced exercise capacity. In COPD iron deficiency is found in up to 50% of patients and may impair exercise capacity, the potential therapeutic effect is yet unknown. We aimed to estimate the beneficial effect of intravenous ferric carboxymaltose on exercise capacity and quality of life in patients with COPD.

Methods

In this non-randomized, interrupted time series pilot trial we enrolled outpatients with stable COPD (GOLD II and III) and nonanemic iron deficiency (i.e., ferritin level < 100 μg/l or ferritin level 100–300 μg/l if transferrin saturation < 20%). Patients with cardiovascular-or inflammatory diseases were excluded. Participants performed 6‑minute walking test (6-MWT) and cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) and completed the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ).

Results

From 35 screened patients, 11 (72% male, 63 ± 8 years, FEV1%predicted 44 ± 14) were included. Mean ferritin and hemoglobin were 70 ± 41 µg/l and 13.8 ± 1.7 g/dl, respectively. Four weeks after iron administration the 6‑MWT distance increased by 34.7 ± 34.4 m (95% CI, 10.0–59.3); p = 0.011. The VO2max increased by 1.87 ± 1.2 ml/kg/min (95% CI, 0.76–3); p = 0.006. Mean score of SGRQ was reduced by 7.56 ± 6.12 units (95% CI, 3 to 11); p = 0.004. The insignificant alteration in hemoglobin did not correlate with increase in exercise capacity.

Conclusion

Administration of intravenous iron was associated with improved exercise capacity and quality of life in stable COPD patients independent of hemoglobin. Our data provide a basis to calculate a statistically sufficient sample size for a randomized controlled follow-up study.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Killian, et al. Exercise capacity and ventilatory, circulatory and symptom limitation in patients in chronic airflow limitation. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1992;146(4):935–40. CrossRef
2.
Engelen, et al. Skeletal muscle weakness is associated with wasting of extremity fat-free mass but not with airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Am J Clin Nutr. 2000;71(3):733–8. CrossRef
3.
Gosker HR, et al. Striking similarities in systemic factors contributing to decreased exercise capacity in patients with severe chronic heart failure or COPD. Chest. 2003;123(5):1416–24. CrossRef
4.
Gosker HR, et al. Skeletal muscle dysfunction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic heart failure: underlying mechanisms and therapy perspectives. Am J Clin Nutr. 1999;71:1033–47. CrossRef
5.
Casburi R. Skeletal muscle dysfunction and chronic obstructive pulmonry disease. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2011;33(7 Suppl):S662–S70.
6.
Anker SD, Colet JC, Filippatos G, Willenheimer R, Dickstein K, Drexler H, et al. Ferric carboxymaltose in patients with heart failure and iron deficiency. N Engl J Med. 2009;361(25):2436–48. CrossRef
7.
Harridge SD, Bottinelli R, Canepari M, Pellegrino MA, Reggiani C, Esbjörnsson M, Saltinet B. Whole-muscle and single-fibre contractile properties and myosin heavy chain isoforms in humans. Pfflugers Arch. 1996;432:913–20. CrossRef
8.
Harridge SDR. Plasticity of human skeletal muscle:gene expression to in vivo function. Exp Physiol. 2007;92(5):783–97. CrossRef
9.
Beilschmidt LK, Puccio HM. Mammilian Fe‑S cluster biogenesis and its implication in disease. Biochimie. 2014;100:48–60. CrossRef
10.
Lanza IR, Sreekumaran N. Mitochondrial metabolic function assessed in vivo and in vitro. Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care. 2010;13(5):511–7. CrossRef
11.
Lanza IR, et al. Endurance exercise as a countermeasure for aging. Diabetes. 2008;57:2933–42. CrossRef
12.
Tong WH, Rouault TA. Function of mitochondrial ISCU and cytosolic ISCU in mammalian iron-sulfur cluster biogenesis and iron homeostasis. Cell Metab. 2006;3(3):199–210. CrossRef
13.
al et LSC. Mutations in LYRM4, encoding iron-sulfur cluster biogenesis factor ISD 11, cause deficiency of multiple respiatory chain complexes. Hum Mol Genet. 2013;22(22):4460–73. CrossRef
14.
Panday A, Pain J, Ghosh AK, Dancis A, Pain D. Fe‑S cluster biogenesis in isolated mammalian mitochondria: coordinated use of persulfide sulfur and iron and requirements for GTP, NADH and ATP. J Biol Chem. 2015;290(1):640–57. CrossRef
15.
Cloonan SM, Mumby S, Adcock IM, Choi AMK, Chung KF, Quinlan GJ. The “iron”-y of iron overload and iron deficiency in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2017;196(9):1103–12. CrossRef
16.
17.
18.
Jones NL, Makrides L, Hitchcock C, Chypchar T, McCartney N. Normal standards for an incremental progressive cycle ergometer test. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1985;131(5):700–8. PubMed
19.
Lopes AJ, Vigário PS, Hora AL, Deus CA, Soares MS, Guimaraes FS, et al. Ventilation distribution, pulmonary diffusion and peripheral muscle endurance as determinants of exercise intolerance in elderly patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Physiol Res. 2018;67(6):863–74. CrossRef
20.
Weatherall M, Marsh S, Shirtcliffe P, Williams M, Travers J, Beasley R. Quality of life measured by the St george’s respiratory questionnaire and spirometry. Eur Respir J. 2009;33(5):1025–30. CrossRef
21.
Nickol A, et al. A cross-sectional study of the prevalence and associations of iron deficiency in a cohort of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. BMJ Open. 2015;5:e7911. CrossRef
22.
Nanas J, Matsouka C, Karageorgopoulos D, Leonti A, Tsolakis E, Drakos S, et al. Etiology of anemia in patients with advanced heart failure. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2006;48(12):2485–9. CrossRef
23.
Zhu Y, Haas J. Altered metabolic response of iron-depleted nonanemic women during a 15-km time trial. J Appl Physiol. 1998;84(5):1768–75. CrossRef
24.
Jones SE, et al. Sarcopenia in COPD: prevalence, clinical correlates and response to pulmonary rehabilitation. Thorax. 2015;70(3):213–8. CrossRef
25.
26.
Fermont JM, Masconi KL, Jensen MT, Ferrari R, Di Lorenzo VAP, Marott JM, et al. Biomarkers and clinical outcomes in COPD: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Thorax. 2019;74(5):439–46. CrossRef
27.
Singh SJ, Puhan MA, Andrianopoulos V, Hernandes NA, Mitchell KE, Hill CJ, et al. An official systematic review of the European Respiratory Society/American Thoracic Society: measurement properties of field walking tests in chronic respiratory disease. Eur Respir J. 2014;44:1447–78. CrossRef
28.
Polkey MI, Spruit MA, Edwards LD, Watkins ML, Pinto-Plata V, Vestbo J, et al. Six-minute-walk test in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: minimal clinically important difference for death or hospitalization. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2013;187(4):382–6. CrossRef
29.
Puente-Maestu L, Palange P, Casaburi R, Laveneziana P, Maltais F, Neder JA, et al. Use of exercise testing in the evaluation of interventional efficacy: an official ERS statement Task Force Report in Press. 2016. Corrected Proof.
30.
31.
Dupont WD, Plummer WDJ. Power and sample size calculations. A review and computer program. Control Clin Trials. 1990;11(2):116–28. CrossRef
32.
Metadaten
Titel
Effect of intravenous ferric carboxymaltose on exercise capacity and quality of life in patients with COPD
A pilot study
verfasst von
MD Erwin Grasmuk-Siegl
MD Matthias Helmuth Urban
MD Sebastian Scherrer
MD Georg-Christian Funk
Publikationsdatum
31.08.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02073-4

Version: 0.2103.0