Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents—benefits and harms in the treatment of anemia in cancer patients

The use of ESA in patients meeting the above-mentioned criteria lowers the number of RBC transfusions by about 35% [] and 50–70% of patients undergoing treatment with ESA achieve an Hb increment ≥ 1 g/dL []. ESAs may be an alternative for patients with anemia-associated symptoms, in whom RBC transfusions should be administered with caution (e.g., patients at risk of volume overload or transfusion reactions in the past). Patients who do not have easy access to transfusion (long distances to appropriate facility) or who refuse transfusion because of personal or religious beliefs (e.g., Jehovah’s Witnesses) should be considered for treatment with ESA if indicated. Whether use of ESAs can significantly improve QoL remains controversial. Although treatment with ESA in patients with chemotherapy-associated anemia improves anemia-related symptoms like dizziness, chest discomfort, and headache, the impact on fatigue-related symptoms was not clinically relevant [].

During treatment with ESA, the risk of thromboembolic complications increases and it is supposedly associated with higher mortality through accelerated tumor growth []. The use of ESAs was related to an adverse impact on survival in certain tumor entities (e.g., non-small-cell lung cancer [NSCLC], head and neck cancer receiving radiotherapy, cervical cancer receiving chemoradiotherapy, and metastatic breast cancer receiving chemotherapy), as shown by several controlled trials []. High target Hb levels, deaths from thromboembolism, and adverse impact on tumor progression are among the possible explanations for that observation. However, high Hb levels (before or during treatment with ESA) may be a possible explanation for the increased risk of thromboembolic events, as seen in patients with end-stage kidney disease []. Based on these trials, several experts and regulatory groups (e.g., European Medicines Agency, US Food and Drug Administration) only recommend the use of ESAs in patients receiving treatment with palliative intention []. However, there are still no results from clinical trials or meta-analysis that have compared the use of ESAs in patients undergoing chemotherapy with different treatment goals (cure vs. palliation). A small randomized trial comparing the administration of epoetin beta (Hb target < 12 g/dl) to placebo in patients with lung and gynecologic cancers showed no difference in the incidence of thromboembolic events between the two groups []. Nevertheless, clinicians should carefully reconsider the use of ESA in patients with a high risk of thromboembolism (e.g., immobilization or history of thrombosis) [].