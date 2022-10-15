 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.10.2022 | original article

Coping with a lack of evidence: living-donor kidney transplantation in the initial phase of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

verfasst von: Dr. Nadina Roth, Christiane Sophie Rösch, Axel Krause, Manfred Kalteis, Wolfgang Enkner, Maria Haller, Daniel Cejka, Reinhold Függer, Matthias Biebl

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Due to immunosuppressive therapy, transplant patients are more susceptible to viral and bacterial infections. A potentially deadly new virus haunted us in 2020: SARS-CoV‑2, causing coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19). We analyzed the consequences of this previously unknown risk for our living-donor transplant program in the first year of the pandemic. After the complete lockdown in spring 2020, our transplant center in Linz resumed the living-donor kidney transplantation program from June to September 2020, between the first and second waves of COVID-19 in Austria. We compared the outcomes of these living-donor kidney transplantations with the transplant outcomes of the corresponding periods of the three previous years. From June 4 to September 9, 2020, five living-donor kidney transplantations were performed. All donors and recipients were screened for COVID 19 infection by PCR testing the day before surgery. Kidney transplant recipients remained isolated in single rooms until discharge from hospital. All recipients and donors remained SARS-CoV‑2 negative during the follow-up of 10 months and have been fully vaccinated to date. The number of living transplants in the studied period of 2020 was constant compared to the same months of 2017, 2018, and 2019. Living-donor kidney transplantation can be continued using testing for SARS-CoV‑2 and meticulous hygienic precautions in epidemiologically favorable phases of the SARS-CoV‑2 pandemic. Donors and recipients should be carefully selected and informed about risks and benefits.
Literatur
1.
Wu D, Wu T, Liu Q, Yang Z. The SARS-coV‑2 outbreak: what we know. Int J Infect Dis. 2020;94:44–8. CrossRef
2.
Cippà PE, Schiesser M, Ekberg H, van Gelder T, Mueller NJ, Cao CA, et al. Risk stratification for rejection and infection after kidney transplantation. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;10(12):2213–20. CrossRef
3.
4.
5.
Azzi Y, Bartash R, Scalea J, Loarte-Campos P, Akalin E. COVID-19 and solid organ transplantation: a review article. Transplantation. 2021;105(1):37–55. CrossRef
6.
Ju CR, Lian QY, Zhang JH, Qiu T, Cai ZT, Jiang WY, et al. Recommended prophylactic and management strategies for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection in transplant recipients. Chronic Dis Transl Med. 2020;6(2):87–97. PubMedPubMedCentral
7.
Zhang H, Chen Y, Yuan Q, Xia QX, Zeng XP, Peng JT, et al. Identification of kidney transplant recipients with Coronavirus disease 2019. Eur Urol. 2020;77(6):742–7. CrossRef
8.
Lentine KL, Mannon RB, Josephson MA. Practicing with uncertainty: kidney transplantation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Am J Kidney Dis. 2021;77(5):777–85. CrossRef
9.
Imam A, Tzukert K, Merhav H, Imam R, Abu-Gazala S, Abel R, et al. Practical recommendations for kidney transplantation in the COVID-19 pandemic. World J Transplant. 2020;10(9):223. CrossRef
10.
11.
Pascual J, Melilli E, Jiménez-Martín C, González-Monte E, Zárraga S, Gutiérrez-Dalmau A, et al. COVID-19–related mortality during the first 60 days after kidney transplantation. Eur Urol. 2020;78(4):641. CrossRef
12.
Lieberman JA, Mays JA, Wells C, Cent A, Bell D, Bankson DD, et al. Expedited SARS-CoV‑2 screening of donors and recipients supports continued solid organ transplantation. Am J Transplant. 2020;20(11):3106–12. CrossRef
13.
Metadaten
Titel
Coping with a lack of evidence: living-donor kidney transplantation in the initial phase of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic
verfasst von
Dr. Nadina Roth
Christiane Sophie Rösch
Axel Krause
Manfred Kalteis
Wolfgang Enkner
Maria Haller
Daniel Cejka
Reinhold Függer
Matthias Biebl
Publikationsdatum
14.10.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-022-00781-9

Version: 0.2189.0