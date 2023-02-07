Bilingual children acquiring Russian and German in Vienna: nonword repetition correlates with stronger but not with weaker language

A descriptive analysis of the children’s language proficiency in Russian and German shows that all children (except child 3 who was excluded from further analyses, see above) could be classified as having a typical language development (Figs.and).

Language proficiency in German (lower exposed language) in speech production and comprehension. Results of the “Patholinguistische Diagnostik bei Sprachentwicklungsstörungen (PDSS)” in percentiles (except the results for the comprehension of syntactic structures, which are shown in raw scores: attained raw score/maximally achievable scores). Colors indicate levels of proficiency: green shaded average range, blue shaded > 1 standard deviation (SD) above average, yellow shaded > 1 SD below average, red shaded > 2 SD below average

Language proficiency in Russian (highly exposed language) in speech production and comprehension. Results of the “The Russian language proficiency test for multilingual children (SRUK)” in raw scores (attained raw score/maximally achievable scores), and classified in levels of proficiency according to []:average range,above average,conspicuous, i.e., about 1 standard deviation (SD) below average, but norm values are not yet available,very conspicuous, i.e., 2 SD below average, but norm values are not yet available, andindicate that norm values are not available for the age group of the child

Results of the Russian language tests showed that most of the bilingual children scored within the mean range in all subtests. Only in the subtest comprehension of verbs did two children score two standard deviations below average. In the other subtests, none of the children received such low scores. In their L2 German, in contrast, most of the children scored two standard deviations below the mean range in most of the subtests. In German, only one child attained results in the average range or higher in all subtests. In their high exposure language Russian, the variation of test results between children was small, whereas in the low exposure language German the variation was large.

Correlations

Shapiro–Wilk normality tests showed that all variables but two were normally distributed. The two variables production of Russian verbs and nouns, and the comprehension of Russian grammar did not show a normal distribution. Thus, correlations involving one of these two not normally distributed variables were calculated with Spearman’s ρ, whereas the other correlations were analyzed with Pearson’s product moment correlation coefficient.

Results showed that the NWRT in Russian significantly correlates with the NWRT in German, r (17) = 0.8, p < 0.001. The higher children’s scores were in the Russian NWRT, the higher their scores were also in the German NWRT.

The NWRT in Russian was shown to be positively correlated both with language comprehension (verbs and nouns, grammatical structures) in Russian, and also with language production (verbs, nouns) in Russian. The correlation between the NWRT in Russian and the comprehension of grammatical structures in Russian was shown to be significant (Spearman’s ρ = 0.68, p < 0.001). Thus, the higher the children’s scores were in NWR, the higher their scores were also in the comprehension of grammatical structures in Russian. This also holds for the comprehension of nouns and verbs: The higher the children’s scores were in the Russian NWRT, the higher their scores were also in the comprehension of nouns and verbs in Russian. However, the correlation between the NWRT in Russian and the comprehension of nouns and verbs in Russian just failed significance, r (17) = 0.46, p = 0.02. The correlation between the NWRT in Russian and the production of nouns and verbs in Russian was shown to be significant (Spearman’s ρ = 0.58, p < 0.001). This means that the higher children’s scores in the Russian NWRT were, the higher their scores were in the production of nouns and verbs in Russian. In contrast, the NWRT in German did not correlate with language comprehension in German (with nouns and verbs: r (17) = 0.2, p = 0.2, and with grammatical structures: r (17) = 0.26, p = 0.14), nor with language production of nouns and verbs in German, r (17) = 0.26, p = 0.14.

In addition, the positive correlation between the NWRT in Russian and the NWRT in German (see above) was investigated in more detail, insofar as the strength of the direct correlation between the German NWRT and the language development tests in Russian was analyzed. Results showed that the correlation between the NWRT in German and the comprehension of grammatical structures in Russian was significant, Spearman’s ρ = 0.54, p = 0.009, but the correlations between the NWRT in German and the two other Russian language development tests just failed to reach significance (for the correlation with language comprehension of nouns and verbs, r (17) = 0.33, p = 0.09, and for the correlation with the production of verbs and nouns, Spearman’s ρ = 0.35, p = 0.07).