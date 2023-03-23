Erratum to: Bilingual children acquiring Russian and German in Vienna: nonword repetition correlates with stronger but not with weaker language | springermedizin.at
neuropsychiatrie

Open Access 22.03.2023 | Erratum

Erratum to: Bilingual children acquiring Russian and German in Vienna: nonword repetition correlates with stronger but not with weaker language

verfasst von: Brigitte Eisenwort, Maksim Tilis, Carolin Schmid, Gabriela Diendorfer-Radner

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s40211-023-00456-1.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Erratum to:
Neuropsychiatr 2023
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s40211-023-00456-1
Due to a mistake, the special characters in Table 2 were not displayed in the PDF.
Table 2
German nonwords (according to [19])
Syllables
Single consonants with final /Ə/
Consonant cluster
Single consonants
Consonant cluster with final /Ə/
2
’mo.gƏ
di’la
3
’po.da.lƏ
’pro.ka.vi
ni’to.ra
fli’po.dƏ
’va.mi.rƏ
’tsi.ro.fa
po’za.fi
kru’ta.nƏ
’ri.vo.nƏ
’tsu.ni.ra
zo’li.va
kla’fi.bƏ
Single consonants with final /Ə/
Consonant cluster with final /Ə/
Single consonants with final /Ə/
Consonant cluster with final /Ə/
4
fi’lo.natƏ
gli’vo.pa.nƏ
,va.ri’zo.bƏ
,blu.na’to.zƏ
di’ka.zo.bƏ
pfu’ra.di.gƏ
,ku.mi’da.fƏ
,fla.mo’di.zƏ
va’ni.zu.tƏ
pro’zi.na.tƏ
,mu.za’ti.lƏ
,kro.fi’na.tƏ
Single consonants with final /Ə/
Consonant cluster with final /Ə/
5
,tu.va.lo’mi.bƏ
,blu.ri.zo’makƏ
The original article has been corrected.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

