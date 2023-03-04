Anti-Ri paraneoplastic neurological syndrome presenting with bilateral cranial nerve VI palsy and jaw dystonia—a distinctive syndrome within the anti-Ri spectrum?

We report a distinct clinical presentation of anti-Ri syndrome in a patient with previously known cancer. Due to the suspected diagnosis of PNS, screening for occult cancer was initiated and exhibited a newly diagnosed second malignancy.

Anti-Ri antibody-associated PNS typically presents with OMS and ataxia, although other clinical syndromes have been reported []. This rare paraneoplastic syndrome is more common in women and occurs with SCLC and breast cancer [].

Classical PNS are associated with well-characterized autoantibodies against intracellular antigens and occur mainly in elderly people []. They are frequently associated with cancer and commonly precede a tumor diagnosis. Approximately 0.01% of cancer patients develop PNS []. The course of disease is usually monophasic and characterized by a poor treatment response to steroids or immunoglobulins, with often irreversible neurological deficits []. A definite PNS can be diagnosed if the classical neurological syndrome is associated with cancer, or if the cancer is diagnosed within 5 years after onset of the neurological syndrome []. Also atypical neurological syndromes which improve after cancer therapy or which are positive for onconeuronal antibodies support the diagnosis of PNS [].

Case report

A 77-year-old woman initially presented with double vision, vertigo, weight loss and unsteady gait persisting for several weeks. Three months before admission, similar fluctuating symptoms without visual impairment had been reported. The patient had undergone breast surgery with consecutive radiation because of breast cancer 11 years previously. Additionally, an angiosarcoma of the breast had been diagnosed and resected 6 months before admission.

Initial neurological examination on admission revealed an isolated oculomotor disorder with slightly bilateral adduction in primary eye position at rest and isolated abduction weakness affecting both eyes, clinically suspicious for a bilateral cranial nerve VI palsy. At this time, no other clinical abnormalities were found: motor and sensory function were inconspicuous, there was no evidence of trunk or limb ataxia, muscle tone and tendon reflexes were normal. The patient was admitted for further diagnostic work-up. In the ophthalmological assessment, the pupils were of equal size and reactive to light. The ocular motility examination confirmed bilateral weakness of abduction (right eye > left eye) and consecutive double vision without further signs of neurological involvement.

2 without gadolinium enhancement, morphologically consistent with limbic encephalitis but without any evidence of brainstem encephalitis or paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration (see Fig. 1 Fig. 1 a Cerebral MRI T2-weighted (fluid-attenuated inversion recovery); yellow arrows indicate bitemporal hyperintense signals. b Cerebral MRI T1-weighted + gadolinium: no contrast enhancement × Compared with a reference MRI of the brain acquired 3 months before admission, subsequent MRIs within a timeframe of 2 weeks after admission showed increased bitemporal signal activity on Twithout gadolinium enhancement, morphologically consistent with limbic encephalitis but without any evidence of brainstem encephalitis or paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration (see Fig.). MRI of the spine revealed no relevant radiological features. A distinct reason for the gait disturbance could be evaluated neither clinically, nor by imaging or lumbar puncture. Neuropsychological testing, including global cognitive function, was unremarkable.

Anzeige

Basic laboratory testing showed only non-specific findings, with elevated ESR and bilirubin and reduced albumin, but no particular signs of diabetes, which also causes ophthalmoplegia. Comprehensive tests looking for an infectious origin (HIV, CMV, HSV, VZV, EBV, TB, tetanus, borreliosis, tick-borne encephalitis, mycoplasma, and syphilis) remained negative. Furthermore, ACE and β2-microglobulin were within the normal ranges.

CSF examination showed a slightly elevated cell count of 13 cells/µl and a mildly elevated protein level at 54 mg/dl (laboratory reference: 15–45 mg/dl). Oligoclonal bands were detected in the CSF, but there was no evidence of malignant cells. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed anti-Ri antibodies in both serum and CSF (1:10,000).

Ten days after admission, the patient developed painless jaw dystonia in the form of an oromandibular lockjaw. At this time, the bilateral abduction weakness on both eyes deteriorated, but again with no evidence of a distinct cerebral oculomotor syndrome such as internuclear ophthalmoplegia. With a view to differential diagnoses, immunosuppression was initiated with methylprednisolone 1 g per day for 5 days right after diagnosis. Due to an insufficient clinical response, intravenous immunoglobulins with 30 g per day for 5 days were subsequently administered.

Chest and abdominal CTs were obtained and a new tumor of the right breast, highly suspicious for malignant breast cancer, was found. Additionally, FDG-PET demonstrated a higher tracer uptake in this region. Higher uptake was also noted in some subclavicular and retroclavicular lymph nodes. With an ultrasound-guided biopsy, a new ductal carcinoma of the breast was finally diagnosed.

Subsequently, the patient underwent quadrantectomy of the right breast, and systemic treatment with anastrozole was initiated about 6 weeks after admission. In the further course of disease, continuous clinical improvement of the bilateral cranial nerve VI palsy and gait disturbance was observed and the patient was discharged. To reduce the persistent jaw dystonia and enable the patient to eat and speak, botulinum toxin was applied to the masseter muscles with 30 MU on each side in an ambulatory setting. Due to a clinical improvement 3 months after the first application, botulinum toxin was administered again with 50 MU each side.

Five months after the initial presentation, the jaw dystonia had improved and our patient had regained weight. Bilateral cranial nerve VI palsy had also improved and double vision diminished. Due to the good response to the anti-tumor treatment with anastrozole, steroids were tapered down and finally discontinued. One month later she was rehospitalized due to melena. While gastroscopy was unremarkable, laboratory examination showed decreased red blood cells and platelets, thus requiring transfusions. Subsequently, the patient suffered from respiratory insufficiency caused by hemothorax and underwent artificial respiration. In a CT of the chest, tumor progression with metastases in lung, liver, supra- and infraclavicular lymph nodes and bones was found.

Taking the progressive tumor disease into account, despite a clinical improvement of PNS, therapeutic retreat and supportive care were established and the patient died shortly thereafter.