Treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder: revisiting the complement system and other aspects of pathogenesis

The discovery of AQP4-IgG marked an important milestone in NMOSD research in that the origin of central nervous system (CNS) lesions appears to be an astrocytopathy []. AQP4 constitutes the most abundant water channel in the CNS. It is found on astrocytes, with the highest expression on their foot processes, which are an integral part of the blood–brain barrier []. Additionally, AQP4 is expressed in the glia limitans and ependyma [].

AQP4-IgGs in NMOSD are primarily of the IgG1 subclass. This indicates that a subclass switch through interaction with autoreactive CD4+ T cells must have occurred. Antibody production occurs predominantly in plasma cells outside of the CNS, which is reflected in 500-fold higher titers in serum compared to CNS []. These cells can be further characterized as CD19, CD27, CD38, and CD180, indicating a plasmablast phenotype []. Antibody production and plasmablast survival crucially depend on interleukin 6 (IL-6), which, in fact, is markedly increased in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients with NMOSD in comparison to healthy controls and, importantly, patients with MS []. In vitro studies have shown that the IL‑6 receptor (IL-6R), is highly expressed on the plasmablast fraction in question. Additionally, antibody production and plasmablast survival were directly correlated with IL‑6 levels, while blockage of the IL-6R reduced both metrics [].

Antigen recognition occurs through disruption of the blood–brain barrier (BBB) or at sites with high BBB-permeability (e.g., circumventricular organs, i.e., area postrema).

Binding of AQP4-IgGs induces complement activation and subsequent cell lysis of astrocytes via complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Cell death and complement activation releases pro-inflammatory mediators, resulting in recruitment of T and B cells as well as mono- and granulocytes and some eosinophils. This immune reaction induces antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), demyelination, and tissue damage including axonopathy [].

An alternative explanation for demyelination involves secondary damage to oligodendrocytes without astrocyte necrosis: it has been shown that expression of the astrocytic glutamate transporter 1 (GLT‑1; excitatory amino acid transporter 2 [EAAT-2]) requires co-expression of AQP4 []. Co-internalization of GLT‑1 upon AQP4 antibody binding likely results in glutamate-induced cytotoxicity, causing oligodendrocyte damage and subsequent demyelination in the nearby environment without astrocyte necrosis []. Thus, one can envision two distinct reactions following antigen recognition by AQP4-IgG: (i) degradation and complement activation causing astrocyte lysis and severe tissue damage with necrotic lesion formation and (ii) internalization of AQP4 causing primary oligodendropathy and solely demyelination lesions []. These concepts are in line with different lesion types described in patients suffering from NMOSD [].

The complement system revisited

The complex complement system is part of the innate humoral immunity in humans and has emerged as a key player in the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases, including NMOSD.

Since a first description of particles complementing the immune system by Paul Ehrlich [], a system of more than 30 proteins has been discovered and termed the complement system. Deficiencies of these complement factors, acquired or hereditary, have been associated with increased susceptibility to infections or manifestation of autoimmune disorders, underlining the importance of this integral part of our immune system [].

Once activated by one of three known pathways (classical, lectin, alternate), the complement cascade undergoes positive feedback propagation, converging towards the activation of what is denoted the membrane attack complex (MAC). The MAC comprises oligomerized C9 subunits attached to preformed complement structures, which gives rise to a pore that is forced through the target cell membrane, resulting in lysis and cell death.

13 ]. The broadly accepted role of the pathogenic AQP4-IgG1 antibody in NMOSD renders the classical pathway most relevant in this disease. Upon epitope recognition, a small conformational change in the IgG1, IgG‑2, and IgG‑3 subclasses (not IgG4) allows for binding of C1q. The following cascade results in assembly of C3 convertase, which cleaves C3 into C3a, an anaphylatoxin, and C3b. Incorporation of the latter into the pre-existing C3 convertases continues to form a C5 convertase [].