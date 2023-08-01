Retrospective analysis of COVID-19 patients with Guillain–Barre, Miller–Fisher, and opsoclonus–myoclonus–ataxia syndromes—a case series

Background

During the COVID-19 pandemic, neurological symptoms and diseases associated with a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection were reported in the literature and repeatedly observed in clinical work. These include smell and taste disorders, cerebrovascular diseases, encephalopathy, and demyelinating diseases []. In addition, rare immune-mediated diseases such as Guillain–Barre syndrome (GBS), Miller–Fisher syndrome (MFS), and opsoclonus–myoclonus–ataxia syndrome (OMAS) were reported [].

GBS is a postinfectious, immune-mediated, monophasic, and demyelinating neuropathy and was repeatedly observed in the context of an acute or recent SARS-CoV‑2 infection. It seems that GBS is more frequent in patients with an acute or recent SARS-CoV‑2 infection than in noninfected patients, although the data on this are insufficient. For example, the incidence of GBS in COVID-19 patients increased compared to non-COVID controls in the first wave of the pandemic in Italy. This effect could be explained by a higher risk of GBS in COVID-19 patients and a lower incidence of other infectious diseases during that time []. The incidence rate of GBS in COVID patients is estimated to be between 0.5 and 0.05 per 1000 COVID-19 infections, depending on the calculation method applied []. This estimation is higher than, for example, the incidence of GBS after Campylobacter jejuni infection (0.25–0.65 per 1000 cases), a typical trigger for GBS [].

Typically, GBS is caused by a postinfectious mechanism mediated through molecular mimicry, and the presence of antiganglioside antibodies is frequent []. In non-COVID-19 patients, GBS has a typical onset 1–3 weeks after an infectious disease []. In COVID-19-associated GBS, however, a para- and postinfectious onset has been described. Nevertheless, a postinfectious onset in COVID-19-associated GBS is more common than a parainfectious onset []. However, the differentiation is not easy to achieve in the context of SARS-CoV2 as the onset of COVID-19 is often unknown and the incubation period may be up to 14 days []. Due to these differences in the onset of GBS, other pathomechanisms have been discussed for parainfectious COVID-19-associated GBS cases. This is because a sufficient time between infection and antibody generation, leading to molecular mimicry, is needed for the development of postinfectious GBS. Other possible pathomechanisms for parainfectious GBS include direct damage through the virus or dysregulated inflammatory response, possibly associated with increased cytokines and cell-mediated immunity. In postinfectious COVID-19-associated GBS, an antibody-mediated mechanism seems common, and anti-GM1 IgG antibodies can be found in these patients. This is supported by the finding that auto-antibodies seem less likely in COVID-19-associated GBS than in non-COVID cases and could explain the shorter interval between infection and GBS onset [].

MFS is a variant of GBS and is defined as a monophasic, demyelinating cranial neuropathy []. The current evidence of COVID-19-associated MFS is based on case reports. The mean time for the onset of MFS symptoms was around 15 days after COVID-19 diagnosis. Individual case reports describe an onset concurrent with COVID-19 diagnosis []. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy was typically used, and the patients made a full recovery within 2 weeks []. Anti-GQ1b IgG antibodies are present in most MFS patients, while a lower frequency of antibodies is seen in COVID-19-associated MFS. Similar to the aforementioned pathomechanism in GBS, this could suggest against molecular mimicry as the main driver of the disease in MFS. This is supported by a shorter duration between MFS symptom onset after COVID-19 infection in some patients and could suggest cell-mediated immunity as an underlying mechanism [].

Another complication after COVID-19 infection is OMAS, which was primarily known as a paraneoplastic syndrome in the past but can occur after different infections, including herpes viruses, arbovirus, or parasitic infections []. Several case reports have shed light on COVID-19-associated OMAS cases []. Symptom onset ranges from 7 to 12 days after COVID-19 onset, and symptom severity varies from complete OMAS to abortive syndrome without myoclonus []. In addition, some patients reported encephalopathy or cognitive impairment and other neurological deficits []. Depending on the literature, therapy varies between cortisone, plasmapheresis, rituximab, and IVIG, with cortisone being the most widely used substance. All patients made a swift recovery within weeks []. One case with associated anti-GFAP antibodies was reported []. Although the pathophysiology behind COVID-19-associated OMAS is still unknown, an immune-mediated mechanism is suggested due to the rapid improvement after immunotherapy, such as steroids, IVIG, or rituximab [].

Concluding, all three diseases can be para- and post-infectious with presumed different mechanisms depending on the time of onset after the infection.

The aim of this study was to describe clinical features of patients with GBS, MFS, and OMAS with concurrent or previous COVID-19 disease placing special focus on the time of onset of neurological symptoms after SARS-CoV‑2 infection.