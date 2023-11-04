Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.11.2023 | editorial

Autoimmune neurology—a rapidly evolving field

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Johann Sellner, FAAN FEAN MBA

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

This special issue is built upon five articles that discuss diagnostic and therapeutic advances in the field of autoimmune neurology and expand the clinical spectrum of the conditions. Autoimmune neurology encompasses an emerging spectrum of immune-mediated disorders targeting glial or neuronal antigens in the central, peripheral, and autonomic nervous system [ 1]. The field of autoimmune neurology is rapidly evolving, and discoveries over the past two decades have advanced our understanding of the key pathogenic features, the clinical syndrome, and treatment options. Most importantly, the conditions encompass paraneoplastic, parainfectious, immunotherapy-induced, and “unknown” (i.e., cryptogenic) causes. Primarily fueled by the discovery of autoantibodies, new paths were trodden by recognizing autoimmunity as the cause of several neurological conditions misdiagnosed as primary psychiatric disorders [ 2]. Moreover, some disorders previously regarded as neurodegenerative or infectious are now classified as autoimmune. Reclassifications due to evidence for an immune-mediated origin were undertaken for some cases of new-onset epilepsy, sleep, behavioral, and movement disorders [ 3]. Thus, experts for autoimmune neurology interact with many other medical specialties, including rheumatology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and psychiatry. …
Literatur
1.
Abbatemarco JR, Rodenbeck SJ, Day GS, Titulaer MJ, Yeshokumar AK, Clardy SL. Autoimmune neurology: the need for comprehensive care. Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021;8(5):e1033. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Blaabjerg M, Seifert-Held T, Sellner J. Editorial: emerging challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune encephalitis. Front Neurol. 2019;10:146. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
3.
4.
Jarius S, Aktas O, Ayzenberg I, Bellmann-Strobl J, Berthele A, Giglhuber K, et al. Update on the diagnosis and treatment of neuromyelits optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) – revised recommendations of the Neuromyelitis Optica Study Group (NEMOS). Part I: Diagnosis and differential diagnosis. J Neurol. 2023;270(7):3341–68. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
5.
6.
Binks S, Uy C, Honnorat J, Irani SR. Paraneoplastic neurological syndromes: a practical approach to diagnosis and management. Pract Neurol. 2022;22(1):19–31. CrossRefPubMed
7.
8.
9.
Harutyunyan G, Hauer L, Dunser MW, Moser T, Pikija S, Leitinger M, et al. Risk factors for intensive care unit admission in patients with autoimmune encephalitis. Front Immunol. 2017;8:835. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
10.
11.
Findling O, Sellner J. Second-generation immunotherapeutics in multiple sclerosis: can we discard their precursors? Drug Discov Today. 2021;26(2):416–28. CrossRefPubMed
12.
Hauer L, Sellner J. Diroximel Fumarate as a novel oral immunomodulating therapy for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis: a review on the emerging data. Drug Des Devel Ther. 2022;16:3915–27. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
13.
14.
Akhvlediani T, Jelcic I, Taba P, Pfausler B, Steiner I, Sellner J. What did we learn from the previous coronavirus epidemics and what can we do better: a neuroinfectiological point of view. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(11):e69–e72. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
15.
Cavallieri F, Sellner J, Zedde M, Moro E. Neurologic complications of coronavirus and other respiratory viral infections. Handb Clin Neurol. 2022;189:331–58. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Metadaten
Titel
Autoimmune neurology—a rapidly evolving field
verfasst von
Prof. Dr. Johann Sellner, FAAN FEAN MBA
Publikationsdatum
03.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-023-01023-7