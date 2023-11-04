Autoimmune neurology—a rapidly evolving field

Excerpt

This special issue is built upon five articles that discuss diagnostic and therapeutic advances in the field of autoimmune neurology and expand the clinical spectrum of the conditions. Autoimmune neurology encompasses an emerging spectrum of immune-mediated disorders targeting glial or neuronal antigens in the central, peripheral, and autonomic nervous system []. The field of autoimmune neurology is rapidly evolving, and discoveries over the past two decades have advanced our understanding of the key pathogenic features, the clinical syndrome, and treatment options. Most importantly, the conditions encompass paraneoplastic, parainfectious, immunotherapy-induced, and “unknown” (i.e., cryptogenic) causes. Primarily fueled by the discovery of autoantibodies, new paths were trodden by recognizing autoimmunity as the cause of several neurological conditions misdiagnosed as primary psychiatric disorders []. Moreover, some disorders previously regarded as neurodegenerative or infectious are now classified as autoimmune. Reclassifications due to evidence for an immune-mediated origin were undertaken for some cases of new-onset epilepsy, sleep, behavioral, and movement disorders []. Thus, experts for autoimmune neurology interact with many other medical specialties, including rheumatology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and psychiatry. …