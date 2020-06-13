A glimpse into the efficacy of alternative therapies in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia

Summary

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common disease that can cause uncomfortable lower urinary tract symptoms. The occurrence of symptomatic BPH develops after the age of 40 years and increases gradually with age to reach more than 50% at the age of 60 years and severely disturbs the quality of life of the patients. Alpha-blockers and 5‑alpha reductase inhibitors are first-line agents used for the treatment of BPH. Due to the adverse effects of these conventional therapies, many patients turn to phytotherapy and other alternative therapies. This review covers alternative therapies, i.e., phytotherapy (cernilton, eviprostat, quercetin, saw palmetto and pumpkin seed) and physical therapy (acupuncture, aquablation, pulsed electromagnetic field, prostate urethral lift, radial extracorporeal shock wave therapy, thermobalancing therapy, and transurethral needle ablation) commonly used in the management of BPH.