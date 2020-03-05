Trends in incidence of anal cancer in Austria, 1983–2016

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background Recent reports have noted increasing rates of anal cancer among high-income countries worldwide; however, little is known about these trends in Austria.

Methods Data on anal cancer from 1983 to 2016 were obtained from Statistics Austria. All tumors ( n = 3567) were classified into anal squamous cell carcinomas (ASCC), anal adenocarcinomas (AADC), and others (unspecified carcinoma and other specific carcinoma). Anal cancer incidence rates were calculated in 5‑year cycles and incidence average annual percentage change (AAPC) to evaluate trends by sex, histology and age group.

Results The incidence rate of anal cancer was higher among females than males (relative risk, RR = 1.66, 95% confidence interval, CI: 1.55–1.79, p < 0.0001). From 1983 through 2016, incident anal cancer increased significantly (0.92 per 100,000 person-years to 1.85 per 100,000 person-years, AAPC = 1.93, 95% CI: 1.52 to 2.34, p < 0.0001), particularly among those 40–69 years old. From 1983 through 2016, the increasing anal cancer incidence was primarily driven by ASCC (0.47–1.20 per 100,000 person-years, AAPC = 2.23, 95% CI: 1.58 to 2.88, p < 0.0001) and others (other than ASCC and AADC, AAPC = 1.78, 95% CI: 1.01–2.55), yet stable in AADC (AAPC = 0.88, 95% CI: −0.48–2.25).