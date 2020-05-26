 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

25.05.2020 | original article

Nutritional status and its effect on complications in patients with colorectal cancer

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Maja Karin, Ante Bogut, Iva Hojsak, Emil Babić, Mile Volarić, Milenko Bevanda
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Nutritional status is an important factor for predicting the risk of developing complications after a surgical procedure. Many nutritional assessments are used in clinical practice, but their role in predicting postoperative outcomes is unknown. Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess the utility of nutritional risk factors at the diagnosis of colorectal cancer (CRC) for predicting early postsurgical complications.

Methods

This was a prospective observational study including 127 patients with CRC at diagnosis. Their preoperative nutritional status was analyzed by body mass index (BMI), triceps and subscapular skinfolds and two nutritional scales: the Patient-Generated Subjective Global Assessment (PG-SGA) and the Malnutrition Universal Screening Tool (MUST). The outcome variables, including postoperative complications, length of hospital stay and mortality, were analyzed.

Results

Patients identified as malnourished by PG-SGA score had prolonged hospital stays (p = 0.01). The risk of infection was increased in older patients (hazard ratio, HR 1.12; 95% confidence interval, CI 1.04–1.21) but was not associated with nutritional status. Early wound dehiscence was increased in patients with higher BMI (HR 1.15; 95% CI 1.01–1.29), with higher subscapular skinfold thickness and increased age (HR 1.05; 95% CI 1.05–1.10). Postoperative mortality was not significantly associated with nutritional status.

Conclusion

Malnourished patients, as identified by the PG-SGA score, stayed longer in hospital than patients who were not malnourished, while increased BMI was recognized as a risk factor for wound dehiscence.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.787.0