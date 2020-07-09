REGO-ACT: assessment of physical activity during treatment with regorafenib for metastatic colorectal cancer

Results

Pedometer data were available for 22 out of 25 enrolled patients. The numbers of days with available pedometer data ranged from 6 to 100 days. The overall median daily step count was 2357 (range 10–14,931), with substantial interindividual and intraindividual variations. Interindividual median weekly step counts were in the range of 5000–7000 in some, 2000–3000 in others, and several hundreds or less in a few patients. Intraindividual daily step counts also varied by several thousands of steps. Step counts in weeks in which patients reported fatigue were well within the range of or even higher than step counts in adjacent weeks, indicating a lack of correlation. The risk of disease progression was also independent of median weekly step counts; however, significant correlations were seen between QoL and step counts.