08.07.2020 | original article

REGO-ACT: assessment of physical activity during treatment with regorafenib for metastatic colorectal cancer

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Gudrun Piringer, Laurenz Vormittag, Leopold Öhler, Birgit Grünberger, Johannes Meran, Marlies Moshammer, Johannes Andel, Wolfgang Eisterer, Vera Trommet, Josef Thaler
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

A frequent side effect of the multikinase inhibitor regorafenib is fatigue. Physical activity has shown potential in reducing cancer-related fatigue.

Methods

This non-interventional pilot study assessed physical activity levels of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients treated with regorafenib based on median daily step counts measured at 1‑week intervals using a pedometer. The study further evaluated relations between physical activity levels and fatigue, quality of life (QoL) and progression-free survival.

Results

Pedometer data were available for 22 out of 25 enrolled patients. The numbers of days with available pedometer data ranged from 6 to 100 days. The overall median daily step count was 2357 (range 10–14,931), with substantial interindividual and intraindividual variations. Interindividual median weekly step counts were in the range of 5000–7000 in some, 2000–3000 in others, and several hundreds or less in a few patients. Intraindividual daily step counts also varied by several thousands of steps. Step counts in weeks in which patients reported fatigue were well within the range of or even higher than step counts in adjacent weeks, indicating a lack of correlation. The risk of disease progression was also independent of median weekly step counts; however, significant correlations were seen between QoL and step counts.

Conclusion

Despite the severity of their disease patients showed remarkable levels of walking activity. In view of the highly individual activity levels, exercise prescriptions for seriously ill patient populations should be personalized to the specific needs and preferences of each individual patient.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

