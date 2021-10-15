 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.10.2021 | original article

Towards a zero percent anastomotic leak rate using a defined risk reduction strategy

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Sergei Bedrikovetski, Nagendra N. Dudi-Venkata, Hidde M. Kroon, Ryash Vather, Tarik Sammour
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s10353-021-00739-3) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Anastomotic leak (AL) remains one of the most serious complications after colorectal surgery. This study reports prospective data on a defined risk reduction strategy used by one surgeon over a 3-year period.

Methods

Using a single surgeon case series with a predefined risk reduction strategy for all anastomoses, a prospectively maintained database on demographic, perioperative, and postoperative outcomes of patients undergoing colorectal resections with formation of anastomosis between January 2017 and July 2020 was evaluated. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics.

Results

There were 145 anastomoses formed in 134 patients. The median age of patients was 67 years (32–87), and the mean body mass index (BMI) was 27.7 kg/m2. Seventy-three (50.3%) procedures were performed open and 72 (49.7%) were minimally invasive. Major complications (Clavien–Dindo grade ≥3) occurred in 13 (9.0%) cases. Two patients had an AL (1.3%) that could be treated with antibiotics (grade A). No patient experienced grade B or C leaks (requiring intervention). Median length of hospital stay was 8 days, and 2 patients died within 30-days postoperatively (1.4%).

Conclusions

A predefined risk reduction strategy may help improve patient selection and reduce anastomotic leak rates. A prospective comparative study is warranted.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Nur für berechtigte Nutzer zugänglich
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1648.0