22.04.2021 | short communication

To what extent should we trust statistics?

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MD Georges Mjaess, Simone Albisinni, Fouad Aoun, Aya Karam, Georges Abi Tayeh, Julien Sarkis, Thierry Roumeguère
Publisher's Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Everyday clinical decisions are based on “statistically” significant or non-significant results, with an exaggerated credit given to statistics. This is due to the interesting dichotomy that statistics respond to: to perform a surgery or not, to give a treatment or not. However, statistics rely on the law of probability and cannot provide definite judgments. This manuscript aims to highlight the statistical flaws in clinical practice from a simple perspective for surgeons.

