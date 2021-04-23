22.04.2021 | short communication
To what extent should we trust statistics?
- European Surgery
Summary
Everyday clinical decisions are based on “statistically” significant or non-significant results, with an exaggerated credit given to statistics. This is due to the interesting dichotomy that statistics respond to: to perform a surgery or not, to give a treatment or not. However, statistics rely on the law of probability and cannot provide definite judgments. This manuscript aims to highlight the statistical flaws in clinical practice from a simple perspective for surgeons.