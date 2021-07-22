Ventral hernia repair under neuraxial anesthesia

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background Acute strangulated ventral hernia is associated with operative morbidity and mortality. General anesthesia may increase the operative risk, especially in morbidly obese and COVID-19-positive individuals.

Methods A 67-year-old woman with body mass index (BMI) 51 kg/m2, hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2-related interstitial pneumonia and renal failure, presented with acute abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal tenderness secondary to giant ventral hernia strangulation.

Results Due to the suspicion of vascular bowel compromise at contrast-enhanced CT scan, urgent open surgical repair surgery was performed under spinal anesthesia and Venturi mask support. There was no need for an intensive care unit (ICU) stay. Postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was transferred to a rehabilitation center on postoperative day 10.