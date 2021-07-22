 Skip to main content
20.07.2021 | case report

Ventral hernia repair under neuraxial anesthesia

European Surgery
European Surgery
Autoren:
MD Paolo Germanò, MD Stefano Siboni, MD Pamela Milito, MD Gaetano Mautone, MD Marco Resta, MD Luigi Bonavina
Summary

Background

Acute strangulated ventral hernia is associated with operative morbidity and mortality. General anesthesia may increase the operative risk, especially in morbidly obese and COVID-19-positive individuals.

Methods

A 67-year-old woman with body mass index (BMI) 51 kg/m2, hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2-related interstitial pneumonia and renal failure, presented with acute abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal tenderness secondary to giant ventral hernia strangulation.

Results

Due to the suspicion of vascular bowel compromise at contrast-enhanced CT scan, urgent open surgical repair surgery was performed under spinal anesthesia and Venturi mask support. There was no need for an intensive care unit (ICU) stay. Postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was transferred to a rehabilitation center on postoperative day 10.

Conclusion

Although some anesthetists and surgeons may be reluctant to use regional anesthesia for both emergent and elective ventral hernia repair, this may represent an excellent option in obese patients with a high respiratory risk.

