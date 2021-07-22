20.07.2021 | case report
Ventral hernia repair under neuraxial anesthesia
- European Surgery
Summary
Background
Acute strangulated ventral hernia is associated with operative morbidity and mortality. General anesthesia may increase the operative risk, especially in morbidly obese and COVID-19-positive individuals.
Methods
A 67-year-old woman with body mass index (BMI) 51 kg/m2, hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2-related interstitial pneumonia and renal failure, presented with acute abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal tenderness secondary to giant ventral hernia strangulation.
Results
Due to the suspicion of vascular bowel compromise at contrast-enhanced CT scan, urgent open surgical repair surgery was performed under spinal anesthesia and Venturi mask support. There was no need for an intensive care unit (ICU) stay. Postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was transferred to a rehabilitation center on postoperative day 10.
Conclusion
Although some anesthetists and surgeons may be reluctant to use regional anesthesia for both emergent and elective ventral hernia repair, this may represent an excellent option in obese patients with a high respiratory risk.