Study draft: “UVC—You Will See” study: longer vs. shorter umbilical venous catheter (UVC) dwell time (6–10 vs. 1–5 days) in very premature infants with birth weight < 1250 g and/or gestational age < 30 weeks

Consistent with these recommendations, standard clinical practice in many NICUs is often to remove UVCs in the first days of life. Replacement of intravenous access is often performed using PICCs or peripheral cannulas []. It is unclear whether this strategy of serial central line use affects rates of catheter-related complications []. During their NICU stay, VLBW/very low gestational age neonates (VLGAN) are subjected to numerous painful procedures []. The most significant long-term clinical effects of early pain exposure may contribute to later attention, learning, and behavioral problems []. Thus, reducing the number of painful invasive procedures has the potential to positively impact not only long-term pain perception but also important social competencies.

The use of UVCs is associated with complications like infections, thrombosis, malposition, and organ injury [], with bloodstream infection being the most common serious adverse event (incidence: 3–> 20%) []. In particular very low birth weight (VLBW) infants with acquired bloodstream infection are at a higher risk for mortality and important morbidities (bronchopulmonary dysplasia [BPD]; necrotizing enterocolitis [NEC]; retinopathy of prematurity [ROP]) and prolonged hospitalization [] as well as adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes []. Ongoing controversy surrounds the duration of placement []. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that UVCs should be removed as soon as possible when no longer needed but can be used for up to 14 days if managed aseptically []. Based on published data in the medical literature [], results from our survey of participating centers in the “UVC—You Will See Study” [] as well as data from our “UVC—You Will See Pilot Study” (DRKS-ID: DRKS00022262; []), we assume an event rate of central venous catheter-related adverse events (UVC/PICC) of 30%.

Umbilical venous catheters (UVCs) are commonly used to establish central vascular access for delivery of parenteral nutrition and drugs to preterm and/or sick newborn infants []. They were first introduced into clinical practice some 50 years ago []. Evidence suggests that use of UVCs rather than peripheral venous cannulas facilitates consistent delivery of parenteral nutrients and reduces the number of painful venipunctures []. Because UVCs terminate within the inferior vena cava, their use may reduce the risk of subcutaneous extravasation injury caused by hyperosmolar solutions and medications []. Alternatively, or in addition to UVC, percutaneously inserted central lines may be used (PICCs) [].

There is a paucity of clinical data from high-quality studies (i.e., RCTs) that addressed the important issue of optimal UVC dwell times. Given the potential for benefit and harm associated with the timing of removal of UVCs, a multicenter, randomized controlled trial in infants with a birth weight < 1250 g (≥ 500 g) and/or a gestational age < 30 weeks (≥ 24 weeks of gestation) is warranted to provide robust data on this issue. This highly susceptible cohort was chosen because the vast majority of these infants will initially require prolonged central venous access (e.g., UVC/PICC). Thus, the RCT “UVC—You Will See” trial has the potential to significantly alter current treatment of these patients.

Articles were identified by searching Medline, Embase, Web of Science, the Cochrane Library databases, clinicaltrials.gov, German Clinical Trials Register (“” [DRKS]), and the International Clinical Trials Search Portals (ICTRP) for peer-reviewed, English-language articles published from 1990 through to 2023. We included all relevant references from the literature search (and focused on the Cochrane review by Gordon et al.; []). All relevant studies pertinent to this topic listed in the Cochrane meta-analysis, most importantly RCTs, were analyzed in detail. We analyzed all publications with regard to adverse side effects associated with the use of UVCs and PICCs (see Appendix A). Moreover, we used data from our current pilot RCT (DRKS 00022262; []) to estimate the rate of catheter-related complications and to provide guidance with regard to the best time intervals (“dwell times”). Based on these findings and those from our questionnaire/survey of all participating centers (= 13) [], we decided to compare a dwell time of 1–5 days vs. 6–10 days with an overall estimated event rate of CVC-related complications—both UVC-/PICC-related—of 30%.

The “UVC” study has received full endorsement by the German patient advocacy group Bundesverband: Das Frühgeborene . They were particularly interested in reducing the number of painful invasive procedures with regard to vascular access without unduly increasing the risk of CVC-related complications. We also agreed on further 6‑monthly consultations with Bundesverband: Das Frühgeborene during the “UVC—You Will See” study, thus guaranteeing regular face-to-face assessment and modifications as deemed necessary. In summary, this RCT will address key clinical aspects in the care of very and extremely premature infants with both short- and long-term implications in cooperation with Bundesverband: Das Frühgeborene .

This study has the potential to significantly reduce the number of CVCs used—both UVCs and PICCs—as well as the number of radiographs and the use of antibiotics, as demonstrated in our pilot trial (DRKS00022262; []). Also, reducing the long-term burden of very and extreme prematurity by improving social competencies has the potential to reduce medical expenditures.

The “UVC—You Will See” trial has the potential to significantly alter the treatment of this highly susceptible cohort, i.e., by reducing the number of CVC catheters, reducing the number of painful invasive procedures related to vascular access, reducing radiation exposure, reducing the use of antibiotics, and reducing medical expenditures without putting these infants at an increased risk of CVC-associated complications. In the long run, the most significant clinical effects of early pain exposure may be on neurodevelopment, contributing to later attention, learning, and behavioral problems in these vulnerable children []. Thus, reducing the number of painful invasive procedures has the potential to positively affect both long-term pain perception as well as important social competencies.

The “UVC—You Will See” study will address primarily the effects of later removal (6–10 days dwell time) vs. early planned removal (1–5 days dwell time) on the risk of central venous catheter-related bloodstream infections, thrombosis, and organ injury in a cohort of very premature infants, and will provide the neonatal community with robust new data with regard to the optimal UVC dwell time.

Methods

Inclusion/exclusion criteria In this RCT, we will enroll very and extremely premature and very and extremely low birth weight infants (birth weight < 1250 g and/or a gestational age < 30 weeks) who require insertion of an UVC for parenteral nutritional and/or drug administration because this represents the “standard population” of premature infants that will most commonly require prolonged central vascular access.

Intervention(s) The “UVC—You Will See Study” is a pragmatic RCT comparing two different dwell times within the manufacturer’s recommendations. While the manufacturers’ specifications allow dwell times of up to 14 days, it is common clinical practice to remove UVCs in most NICUs within the first days of life. Moreover, data from our pilot RCT “UVC—You Will See Study” indicate that a dwell time > 10 days is associated with an increased rate of UVC-associated complications (unpublished data).

Outcome measures We chose primary, key secondary, and secondary endpoints, as well as an exploratory endpoint since it is considered the “gold standard” in the assessment of catheter-related complications. Importantly, in doing so, we will also assess potential benefits associated with a longer dwell time (i.e., fewer painful invasive procedures for vascular access, less radiation exposure, fewer days of antibiotics, reduction in medical expenditures). BPD, NEC, FIP, IVH, PVL, and ROP comprise all major neonatal morbidities, and mortality will be assessed. Primary efficacy endpoint Number of catheter-related bloodstream infections and/or catheter-related thromboses/emboli and/or catheter-associated organ injuries including cardiac arrhythmias related to the use of UVC and/or peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). Key secondary endpoint(s) Number of catheter-related bloodstream infections and/or catheter-related thromboses/emboli and/or catheter-associated organ injuries including cardiac arrhythmias related to the use of UVC. Secondary endpoints Number of painful procedures associated with insertion of UVC, PICC, and peripheral catheters; number of X‑rays for assessment of correct placement of UVC/PICC (radiation exposure); use of antibiotics with regard to suspected/proven CVC-associated (UVC/PICC) bloodstream infection; medical costs associated with the central venous catheters (UVC and PICC). Exploratory endpoint Correlation between length of dwell time and primary outcome parameter. Assessment of safety: Standardized clinical and ultrasonographic assessment as per study protocol; additional septic work-up as indicated as well as electrocardiography (ECG) examination in case of cardiac arrhythmia.

Methods against bias This trial will be conducted as a multicenter, active-controlled RCT. Neonates with a birth weight < 1250 g and/or a gestational age < 30 weeks who require UVC for parenteral nutrition and/or drug administration will be randomized to either a catheter dwell time of 1–5 days (standard therapy) vs. a dwell time of 6–10 days (interventional therapy). A randomization list will be generated by the Interdisciplinary Centre for Clinical Trials (IZKS) Mainz. The randomization ratio will be 1:1 using block randomization. A web-based randomization tool developed by IZKS Mainz will be used in this trial, allowing investigators to randomize patients via a secure web interface. While randomization is feasible, blinding of treating physicians is not possible due to the nature of the intervention. However, assessment of major outcome parameters (e.g., number of painful procedures, radiation exposure, use of antibiotics, medical costs) will be assessed by an independent researcher blinded to dwell times.

Proposed sample size/power calculations 1 For the sample size calculation—based on an extensive literature review, a current survey of participating centers, and results from our pilot study—we assume an event rate of 30% in the control group. The non-inferiority bound was fixed to 10%. The sample size was planned with a one-sided level of significance of 5% and a power of 80% using a two-sample t‑test. Non-inferiority will be concluded if the one-sided 95% confidence interval of the treatment difference is located completely below the non-inferiority bound. The sample size amounts to 562 (= 2 × 281) evaluable patients. The primary analysis is the per protocol population consisting of all randomized patients complying sufficiently with the study protocol. When assuming 20% of the randomized patients will not be part of the per-protocol population, 674 patients will have to be randomized (Fig.). The sample size was calculated with SAS version 9.4 (Cary, NC, USA). Anzeige

Feasibility of recruitment All participating centers are level-III NICUs with extensive expertise in the management of VLBW and ELBW infants. The participating centers have been actively involved in a number of large, multicenter neonatal trials, and have repeatedly demonstrated their competency in successfully recruiting adequate numbers of patients in a number of different trials (e.g., 12/14 centers actively participate in the NeoVitaA trial), and all 14 centers have provided full commitment to study participation and adequate patient enrollment. In our pilot single-center RCT “UVC—You Will See,” we enrolled 64 patients within an 18-month period. Thus, the recruitment of 562 infants by 14 level-III NICUs over a 3-year period is feasible. Additional centers will be contacted for potential study participation if required.