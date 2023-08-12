Diagnostic difficulties in pediatric annular dermatoses

Case report

1 Fig. 1 a , b Clinical feature overview and details: annular succulent papules and plaques with greyish-green center. c Histopathologic features of a punch biopsy: hematoxylin eosin (H&E) stain. Regular cornified epidermis. Perivascular and peri-adnexal lymphohistiocytic infiltrate in the upper and deep dermis. The scale bar is 300 μm. d Immunohistochemical staining of CD68 shows abundant macrophages within the infiltrate. The scale bar is 300 μm × A one-and-a-half-year-old girl presented to our pediatric dermatology clinic with erythematous papules and annular succulent plaques with a greyish-green center, confined to the right buttock (Fig.a, b). The parents had been applying a topical steroid ointment prescribed by a private practitioner for a few days, without efficacy.

The child’s medical history included trigonocephaly for which she had had surgical reconstruction, but was otherwise uneventful.

Our initial clinical differential diagnoses included Wells’ syndrome and eosinophilic annular erythema of childhood.

1 Histopathology, obtained from the border of the red to the greyish area of an annular lesion, revealed a superficial and deep perivascular and interstitial lymphocytic infiltrate with abundant CD68-positive macrophages (Fig.c, d).

White blood cell count and eosinophils were within the normal range. Eosinophilic cationic protein (ECP) and total serum IgE were both elevated, at 85.5 µg/L (normal value 13.3 µg/L) and 22.0 klU/L (age-adapted reference value < 10 kU/L), respectively. Family history of atopy and specific IgE antibodies to common inhalant and nutritive allergens were negative.

The lesions were treated with topical clobetasol propionate and occlusive dressing for 10 days, followed by once daily application that led to complete remission within 3 consecutive weeks. Since then, the patient has remained asymptomatic for the past 9 months without any further therapy.