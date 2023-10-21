Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.10.2023 | review

Diaper dermatitis—a narrative review of clinical presentation, subtypes, and treatment

verfasst von: Anca Chiriac, MD, PhD, Uwe Wollina, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Diaper dermatitis (DD) is an umbrella term with different clinical presentations, pathophysiology, treatments, and outcomes. The major subtypes include irritant contact dermatitis and candida-associated DD. In case of atypical presentation or unresponsiveness to treatment, other differential diagnoses should be considered. Although DD can occur at any age, it peaks in newborns and infants < 2 years of age. We will focus on this age group in our narrative review.
Literatur
1.
Benitez Ojeda AB, Mendez MD. Diaper Dermatitis. 2022 Jul 4. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan–. PMID: 32644493.
2.
Suebsarakam P, Chaiyarit J, Diaper Dermatitis TL. Prevalence and Associated Factors in 2 University Daycare Centers. J Prim Care Community Health. 2020;11:2150132719898924. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
3.
Carr AN, DeWitt T, Cork MJ, Eichenfield LF, Fölster-Holst R, Hohl D, et al. Diaper dermatitis prevalence and severity: Global perspective on the impact of caregiver behavior. Pediatr Dermatol. 2020;37(1):130–6. PubMedCrossRef
4.
Fölster-Holst R. Differential diagnoses of diaper dermatitis. Pediatr Dermatol. 2018;35(Suppl 1):s10–8. PubMed
5.
Özkur E, Sert C, Altunay Kİ, Yıldırırmak ZY, Genç DB, Vural S, et al. Cutaneous manifestations in pediatric oncology patients. Pediatr Dermatol. 2021;38(1):58–65. PubMedCrossRef
6.
7.
Madhu R, Vijayabhaskar C, Anandan V, Nedunchelian K, Thangavelu S, Soans ST, et al. Indian Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care. Indian Pediatr. 2021;58(2):153–61. PubMedCrossRef
8.
Visscher M, Narendran V. Imaging reveals distinct textures at three infant skin sites and reflects skin barrier status. Skin Res Technol. 2021;27(2):145–52. CrossRef
9.
Hertiš Petek T, Petek M, Petek T, Marčun Varda N. Emerging links between microbiome composition and skin immunology in diaper dermatitis: a narrative review. Children (Basel). 2022;9(1):112.
10.
Teufel A, Howard B, Hu P, Carr AN. Characterization of the microbiome in the infant diapered area: Insights from healthy and damaged skin. Exp Dermatol. 2021;30(10):1409–17. PubMedCrossRef
11.
Zheng Y, Wang Q, Ma L, Chen Y, Gao Y, Zhang G, et al. Shifts in the skin microbiome associated with diaper dermatitis and emollient treatment amongst infants and toddlers in China. Exp Dermatol. 2019;28(11):1289–97. PubMedCrossRef
12.
Atherton DJ. A review of the pathophysiology, prevention and treatment of irritant diaper dermatitis. Curr Med Res Opin. 2004;20(5):645–9. PubMedCrossRef
13.
Ferrazzini G, Kaiser RR, Hirsig CS‑K, Wehrli M, Casa DV, Pohlig G, et al. Microbiological aspects of diaper dermatitis. Dermatology. 2003;206(2):136–41. PubMedCrossRef
14.
Gómez-Tellado M, Del Pozo Losada J, Blanco C, Vincent S, Moreno A, Solar A. Dairy-free diet improves Jacquet’s erosive diaper dermatitis lesions in patients post surgical treatment for Hirschsprung’s disease. Int J Dermatol. 2022;61(12):e473–5. PubMedCrossRef
15.
16.
Maruani A, Lorette G, Barbarot S, Potier A, Bessis D, Hasselmann C, et al. Re-emergence of papulonodular napkin dermatitis with use of reusable diapers: report of 5 cases. Eur J Dermatol. 2013;23(2):246–9. PubMedCrossRef
17.
Kauffman RP, Khan SM, Mendez L, Veggeberg L. Perivulvar pseudoverrucous papules and nodules in a 4-year-old girl with urinary and fecal incontinence: case report. J Pediatr Adolesc Gynecol. 2022;35(6):710–4. PubMedCrossRef
18.
Kottner J, Kolbig N, Bültemann A, Inkontinenzassoziierte Dermatitis DJ. ein Positionspapier. Hautarzt. 2020;71(1):46–52. PubMedCrossRef
19.
Patrizi A, Neri I, Marzaduri S, Fiorillo L. Pigmented and hyperkeratotic napkin dermatitis: a liquid detergent irritant dermatitis. Dermatology. 1996;193(1):36–40. PubMedCrossRef
20.
Akkaya AD, Oram Y, Aydın Ö. Infantile granular parakeratosis: cytologic examination of superficial scrapings as an aid to diagnosis. Pediatr Dermatol. 2015;32(3):392–6. PubMedCrossRef
21.
Morales-Conde M, Feito-Rodríguez M, de Lucas-Laguna R. Dermatophytosis of the diaper area: Case report and literature review. Pediatr Dermatol. 2018;35(6):e368–70. PubMedCrossRef
22.
Bonifaz A, Rojas R, Tirado-Sánchez A, Chávez-López D, Mena C, Calderón L, et al. Superficial mycoses associated with diaper dermatitis. Mycopathologia. 2016;181(9–10:671–9. CrossRef
23.
Olson D, Edmonson MB. Outcomes in children treated for perineal group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal dermatitis. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2011;30(11):933–6. PubMedCrossRef
24.
Gallup E, Plott T, Ciclopirox TS Investigators.. A multicenter, open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of ciclopirox topical suspension 0.77 % in the treatment of diaper dermatitis due to Candida albicans. J Drugs Dermatol. 2005;4(1:29–34.
25.
Jazdarehee A, Lee J, Lewis R, Mukovozov I. Potential mechanisms of the sparing of atopic dermatitis in the diaper region: a scoping review. J Cutan Med Surg. 2022;26(4):398–403. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
26.
Afsar FS, Uysal SS, Salis FM, Calli AO. Napkin psoriasis. Pediatr Int. 2016;58(5):420–2. PubMedCrossRef
27.
Di Altobrando A, Gurioli C, Vincenzi C, Bruni F, Neri I. Allergic contact dermatitis caused by the elastic borders of diapers. Contact Derm. 2020;82(1):71–2. CrossRef
28.
Wollina U, Langner D, Hansel G, Schönlebe J. Cutaneous Langerhans cell histiocytosis: The spectrum of a rare cutaneous neoplasia. Wien Med Wochenschr. 2018;168(9–10:243–7. CrossRef
29.
Moscona-Nissan A, Maldonado-Colin G, Romo-López A, Ventura-Zarate A. Langerhans cell histiocytosis presented as persistent diaper dermatitis: a case report. Cureus. 2022;14(7):e26606. PubMedPubMedCentral
30.
31.
Wollina U, Bagherani N, Smoller B. Metabolic and Nutritional Disorders relevant in Dermatology. In: Smoller BR, Nooshin B, editors. Atlas of Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Venereology. Cham: Springer Nature; 2022. pp. 547–84. CrossRef
32.
Qiu Y, Zhang Y, Li Y, Hua Y, Zhang Y. Molecular mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction in Kawasaki-disease-associated vasculitis. Front Cardiovasc Med. 2022;9:981010. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
33.
Xie Y, Hu Q, Jiang W, Ji W, Chen S, Jin Y, et al. Laboratory indicators for identifying hand, foot, and mouth disease severity: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Vaccines (basel). 2022;10(11):1829. PubMedCrossRef
34.
Neri I, Sechi A, Leuzzi M, Chessa MA, Virdi A, Patrizi A. Hand-foot-mouth disease mimicking diaper dermatitis. Arch Dis Child. 2018;103(9):846. PubMedCrossRef
35.
Hurst JR, Brouwer S, Walker MJ, McCormick JK. Streptococcal superantigens and the return of scarlet fever. PLoS Pathog. 2021;17(12):e1010097. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
36.
Wessels MR. Streptococcus pyogenes Pharyngitis and Scarlet Fever. 2022 Sep 5 [updated 2022 Oct 4]. In: Ferretti JJ, Stevens DL, Fischetti VA, editors. Streptococcus pyogenes: Basic Biology to Clinical Manifestations [Internet]. 2nd ed. Oklahoma City (OK): University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; 2022. Chapter 22.
37.
Castilho S, Ferreira S, Fortunato F, Santos S. Intertrigo of streptococcal aetiology: a different kind of diaper dermatitis. BMJ Case Rep. 2018;2018:bcr2018224179. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
38.
Stevens DL, Bryant AE. Streptococcus pyogenes Impetigo, Erysipelas, and Cellulitis. 2022 Sep 7 [updated 2022 Oct 4]. In: Ferretti JJ, Stevens DL, Fischetti VA, editors. Streptococcus pyogenes: Basic Biology to Clinical Manifestations [Internet]. 2nd ed. Oklahoma City (OK): University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; 2022. Chapter 23.
39.
Hartoyo E, Felicia FV. A 30-day-old infant with necrotizing fasciitis of the perineal region involving the scrotum due to methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and extended-spectrum β‑lactamase (ESBL)-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae: a case report. Am J Case Rep. 2022;23:e936915. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
40.
Lebsing S, Chaiyarit J, Techasatian L. Diaper rashes can indicate systemic conditions other than diaper dermatitis. BMC Dermatol. 2020;20(1):7. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
41.
Wesner E, Vassantachart JM, Jacob SE. Art of prevention: The importance of proper diapering practices. Int J Womens Dermatol. 2019;5(4):233–4. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
42.
Yokoyama M, Yonezawa K, Matsubara M, Hikita N, Sasagawa E, Haruna M. The factors related to recovery time of diaper dermatitis in infants: A prospective observational study. Jpn J Nurs Sci. 2022;19(4):e12492. PubMedCrossRef
43.
Sobowale K, Clayton A, Smith MV. Diaper need is associated with pediatric care use: an analysis of a nationally representative sample of parents of young children. J Pediatr. 2021;230:146–51. PubMedCrossRef
44.
O’Connor RJ, Sanchez V, Wang Y, Gibb R, Nofziger DL, Bailey M, et al. Evaluation of the impact of 2 disposable diapers in the “natural” diaper category on diapered skin condition. Clin Pediatr (Phila). 2019;58(7):806–15. PubMedCrossRef
45.
Burdall O, Willgress L, Goad N. Neonatal skin care: Developments in care to maintain neonatal barrier function and prevention of diaper dermatitis. Pediatr Dermatol. 2019;36(1):31–5. PubMedCrossRef
46.
Yuan C, Takagi R, Yao XQ, Xu YF, Ishida K, Toyoshima H. Comparison of the effectiveness of new material diapers versus standard diapers for the prevention of diaper rash in Chinese babies: a double-blinded, randomized, controlled, cross-over study. Biomed Res Int. 2018;2018:5874184. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
47.
Vongsa R, Rodriguez K, Koenig D, Cunningham C. Benefits of using an appropriately formulated wipe to clean diapered skin of preterm infants. Glob Pediatr Health. 2019;6:2333794X19829186.
48.
Gustin J, Bohman L, Ogle J, Chaudhary T, Li L, Fadayel G, et al. Use of an emollient-containing diaper and pH-buffered wipe regimen restores skin pH and reduces residual enzymatic activity. Pediatr Dermatol. 2020;37(4):626–31. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
49.
Price AD, Lythgoe J, Ackers-Johnson J, Cook PA, Clarke-Cornwell AM, MacVane Phipps FTBSIC. (Baby Skin Integrity Comparison Survey) study: A prospective experimental study using maternal observations to report the effect of baby wipes on the incidence of irritant diaper dermatitis in infants, from birth to eight weeks of age. Pediatr Neonatol. 2021;62(2):138–45. PubMedCrossRef
50.
Mactaggart E, Orchard D, Tam MM. Baby wipes and nappy rash—what is the relationship? A review. Australas J Dermatol. 2021;62(4):470–7. PubMedCrossRef
51.
52.
Ambar N, Tovar T. Suspected hemolytic anemia secondary to acute zinc toxicity after ingestion of “max strength” (zinc oxide) diaper rash cream. J Vet Emerg Crit Care (San Antonio). 2022;32(1):125–8.
53.
Fujita T, Kondo M, Baba T, Ohishi A, Iijima S. Hyperzincemia due to topical zinc oxide in an infant with diaper dermatitis. Pediatr Int. 2022;64(1):e14761. PubMedCrossRef
54.
Kubicki J, Wollina U. Multiaktive Eigenschaften von Dexpanthenol-haltigen Externa. Kosmet Med. 2007;28(2):122–8.
55.
Wollina U, Nissen H, Kubicki J. Antientzündliche Wirkungen von Dexpanthenol. Akt Dermatol. 2004;30(11):478–82. CrossRef
56.
Peltier E, de Salvo R, Ehret A, Trapp S, Lakomsky D, El Shazly MA. Evaluation of a 5 % dexpanthenol-containing ointment for the treatment of infant irritant diaper dermatitis through the lens of the caregiver—a real-world data observational study. Health Sci Rep. 2023;6(1):e1033. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
57.
Dall’Oglio F, Musumeci ML, Puglisi DF, Micali G. A novel treatment of diaper dermatitis in children and adults. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2021;20(Suppl 1(Suppl 1):1–4. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
58.
Abtahi-Naeini B, Saffaei A, Sabzghabaee AM, Amiri R, Hosseini NS, Niknami E, et al. Topical sucralfate for treatment of mucocutaneous conditions: A systematic review on clinical evidences. Dermatol Ther. 2022;35(4):e15334. PubMedCrossRef
59.
Amiri-Farahani L, Sharifi-Heris Z, Mojab F. The anti-inflammatory properties of the topical application of human milk in dermal and optical diseases. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2020;2020:4578153. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
60.
Jani P, Mishra U, Buchmayer J, Maheshwari R, D’Çruz D, Walker K, et al. Global variation in skin injures and skincare practices in extremely preterm infants. World J Pediatr. 2023;19(2):139–57. PubMedCrossRef
61.
Patzelt A, Lademann J, Richter H, Darvin ME, Schanzer S, Thiede G, et al. In vivo investigations on the penetration of various oils and their influence on the skin barrier. Skin Res Technol. 2012;18(3):364–9. PubMedCrossRef
62.
Taheri M, Amiri-Farahani L. Anti-inflammatory and restorative effects of olives in topical application. Dermatol Res Pract. 2021;2021:9927976. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
63.
Ahmed SM, Ahmed SF, Othman S, Abdulla BA, Mohammed SH, Salih AM, et al. Topical corticosteroid-induced iatrogenic Cushing syndrome in an infant; a case report with literature review. Ann Med Surg (lond). 2021;71:102978. PubMedCrossRef
64.
Khalid M, Khalid H, Bhimani S, Ochani RK. Nappy rash ointments and Cushing syndrome: a cause for concern. Minerva Endocrinol. 2020;45(3):265–6. PubMedCrossRef
65.
Verma SB, Vasani R. Male genital dermatophytosis—clinical features and the effects of the misuse of topical steroids and steroid combinations—an alarming problem in India. Mycoses. 2016;59(10):606–14. PubMedCrossRef
66.
Takahashi H, Oyama N, Amamoto M, Torii T, Matsuo T, Hasegawa M. Prospective trial for the clinical efficacy of anogenital skin care with miconazole nitrate-containing soap for diaper candidiasis. J Dermatol. 2020;47(4):385–9. PubMedCrossRef
67.
Lamie C, Elmowafy E, Ragaie MH, Attia DA, Mortada ND. Assessment of antifungal efficacy of itraconazole loaded aspasomal cream: comparative clinical study. Drug Deliv. 2022;29(1):1345–57. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
68.
Leung AKC, Leong KF, Lam JM. Successful treatment of recalcitrant granuloma gluteale infantum with topical tacrolimus 0.03 % ointment. Case Rep Pediatr. 2021;2021:9994067. PubMedPubMedCentral
69.
Wollina U. Die Windeldermatitis. Teil 2: Prävention und Therapie. Päd – Praktische. Pädiatrie. 2006;12:167–73.
70.
Schachner L, Andriessen A, Benjamin L, Bree A, Lechman P, Pinera-Llano A, et al. The importance of skincare for neonates and infants: an algorithm. J Drugs Dermatol. 2021;20(11):1195–205. PubMedCrossRef
71.
Rogers S, Thomas M, Chan B, Hinckley SK, Henderson C. A quality improvement approach to perineal skin care: using standardized guidelines and novel diaper wipes to reduce diaper dermatitis in NICU infants. Adv Neonatal Care. 2021;21(3:189–97. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Diaper dermatitis—a narrative review of clinical presentation, subtypes, and treatment
verfasst von
Anca Chiriac, MD, PhD
Uwe Wollina, MD
Publikationsdatum
20.10.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-023-01024-6