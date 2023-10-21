Diaper dermatitis—a narrative review of clinical presentation, subtypes, and treatment

Summary

Diaper dermatitis (DD) is an umbrella term with different clinical presentations, pathophysiology, treatments, and outcomes. The major subtypes include irritant contact dermatitis and candida-associated DD. In case of atypical presentation or unresponsiveness to treatment, other differential diagnoses should be considered. Although DD can occur at any age, it peaks in newborns and infants < 2 years of age. We will focus on this age group in our narrative review.