nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Open Access 26.09.2023 | Images in Science and Medicine

Something is up in the air: pneumothorax and pneumopericardium in a 29-week preterm infant

verfasst von: Professor Dr. Sascha Meyer, MD, Sarah Ruffing, Martina Geipel, Martin Poryo, Alexander Larsen, Sogand Nemat

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

This report highlights the early and unusual detection of a pneumopericardium by echocardiography prior to potential development of cardiocirculatory compromise. It is important to consider pneumopericardium into the differential diagnosis when difficulties arise in the visualization of the heart by conventional echocardiography. Pneumopericardium is associated with a high mortality rate and may be effectively treated by immediate insertion of a pericardial catheter.
Begleitmaterial
Echocardiography demonstrating pericardial air entrapment
Hinweise

Video online

The online version of this article contains one video. The article and the video are available online (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s10354-023-01021-9). The video can be found in the article back matter as “Electronic Supplementary Material”.

Case report

A 29 2/7-week-old premature neonate with a birth weight of 1400 g was born by spontaneous vaginal delivery because of maternal vaginal hemorrhage and premature contractions. Apgar scores at 5 and 10 min were 7 and 7.
The infant was given two doses of surfactant because of severe respiratory distress syndrome and due to worsening respiratory function, conventional mechanical ventilation was switched to high frequency oscillatory ventilation. On day 2 of life, an echocardiography was performed for PDA (Patent ductus arteriosus) assessment, demonstrating circular air entrapment surrounding the infant’s heart (Video 1). On chest X‑ray, suspected pneumopericardium was confirmed (Fig. 1a), and a pericardial tube was inserted with continuous drainage for 3 days (Fig. 1b). The following day the neonate developed right-sided pneumothorax (Fig. 2a), which mandated the insertion of a chest drain (Fig. 2b).
After 3 days, the tubes were removed, and the infant was extubated on day 9 of life. On cerebral ultrasonography, bilateral grade 2 intraventricular hemorrhage was noted. The infant was discharged home without further sequelae at 37 completed weeks of gestation and a body weight of 2785 g.
This report highlights the early and unusual detection of a pneumopericardium by echocardiography prior to potential development of cardiocirculatory compromise. It is important to take pneumopericardium into the differential diagnosis when difficulties arise in the visualization of the heart by conventional echocardiography. Pneumopericardium is associated with a high mortality rate, and may be effectively treated by immediate insertion of a pericardial catheter [13].

Conflict of interest

S. Meyer, S. Ruffing, M. Geipel, M. Poryo, A. Larsen and S. Nemat declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Anhänge

Supplementary Information

Echocardiography demonstrating pericardial air entrapment
